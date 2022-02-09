February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers approve bill expediting job license applications for military spouses

Jason DelgadoFebruary 9, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Johnson: Keep nursing care in nursing homes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Chris King: Florida housing prices are bad; Ron DeSantis makes it worse

HeadlinesInfluence

Cryptocurrency bill heads to Senate floor

US soldier salute. US army. US troops. Military of USA.
The military spouse unemployment rate hovered near 22% pre-pandemic.

A bill that would fast track the professional license applications of military spouses advanced Wednesday through its final committee stop.

The proposal (SB 562) would provide a temporary work license to military spouses who hold an out-of-state professional license.

It would also, among other provisions, waive Florida’s license application fees. Tampa Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz is the bill sponsor.

The Senate Appropriations Committee blessed the bill unanimously without questions or debate, ranking it among the few bills to reach the floor without a down vote.

Cruz and proponents hope the proposal will curb the unemployment rate among military spouses, which hovered near 22% pre-pandemic.

The bill, she suggested, may also improve morale. “Happy wife, happy life,” she quipped.

Florida is home to more than 65,000 active duty service-members, according to the Governor’s Office. It is also home to more than 1.4 million veterans. The Department of Veterans Affairs projects Florida will have the second-highest veteran population by 2040.

Parkland Democratic Rep. Christine Hunschofsky is the bill sponsor (HB 559). In November, she noted the ongoing hardships faced by military spouses nationwide.

“Military families get uprooted often, and in many of those cases, military spouses find themselves unable to work because of the wait time for their professional license registration in the new state,” Hunschofsky said.

The Democratic-led proposal comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis aims to make Florida the most military-friendly state in the nation.

In recent years, DeSantis — a Navy veteran — has signed a slew of bills bolstering career and education opportunities for service members and veterans.

Hunschofsky’s proposal will appear next before the House Health and Human Services Committee.

If signed into law, the proposal would take effect July 1.

Roughly 21 members of the Legislature are military veterans and six currently serve as Reservists or in the Florida National Guard, according to the Florida Veterans Foundation.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJeff Johnson: Keep nursing care in nursing homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more