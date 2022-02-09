February 9, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Juvenile expunction bill advances through final Senate committee stop

Jason DelgadoFebruary 9, 20223min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Ashley Moody petitions court on legislative maps as congressional redistricting continues to pitter

APoliticalHeadlines

Ron DeSantis says Joe Rogan owes no apologies amid N-word scandal

HeadlinesInfluence

House signs off on memorial urging Washington to address veteran suicide epidemic

Juvenile-arrest
The proposal has yet to receive a single oppositional vote.

The Senate Appropriations Committee gave a thumbs-up Wednesday to a bill that would broaden a juvenile’s ability to expunge their arrest record in Florida.

Currently, state law limits expungement to minors who complete a diversion program after a first-time misdemeanor arrest.

The bill (SB 342), however, would expand juvenile expunction opportunities. Under the proposal, a minor may expunge felonies — except for forcible felonies — and multiple arrests. Forcible felonies include crimes such as murder, rape and kidnapping, among others.

The panel-level passage marks the bill’s third consecutive committee stop without a down vote. Gainesville Sen. Keith Perry is the bill sponsor.

According to a staff analysis, more than 26,000 youthful offenders would benefit under the bill. Those offenders, proponents note, will access more advancement opportunities without an arrest record.

Arrests — even without a conviction — can make attending college, renting a home and finding employment challenging. The bill will empower youth to erase an arrest after completing a diversion program.

Notably, this isn’t the Legislature’s first look at the measure. Lawmakers passed the proposal last year without a single down vote. Gov. Ron DeSantis, however, vetoed the bill, citing public safety concerns.

“The unfettered ability to expunge serious felonies, including sexual battery, from a juvenile’s record may have negative impacts on public safety,” DeSantis wrote in the veto letter.

The forcible felony exception is the most significant distinction between this year’s proposal and the previous bill. The previous version did not explicitly bar the expunction of forcible felonies, though the odds of a judge providing a diversion pathway to a violent offender are slim to none.

Ahead of the 2022 Legislative Session, Perry vowed “we’ll get it done” when asked about his forecast on the bill.

Advertisement

Perry’s proposal now awaits the Senate’s full consideration. Winter Springs Republican Rep. David Smith is the companion sponsor (HB 195). That measure also awaits a floor hearing.

If signed into law, the bill would take effect July 1.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJennifer Brackney to resign as CEO of CareerSource Pinellas amid whistleblower investigation, employee complaints

nextHouse signs off on memorial urging Washington to address veteran suicide epidemic

One comment

  • politics

    February 9, 2022 at 5:47 pm

    yep it will hinder you.and yep it will make you live like a rat fink but I have seen employment in other places except girls feel intimidated

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Tour Florida and see where the boundary lines shifted on state legislative maps

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more