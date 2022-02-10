Ron DeSantis committee rakes in $7.7M in January donations

The committee supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election reported collecting more than $7.7 million in new donations in January alone.

It was the biggest haul in 10 months for the Friends of Ron DeSantis, which closed the month with nearly $77.8 million in cash on hand.

Large sums of that came from two political organizations. The Republican Party of Florida donated $1.7 million to the campaign, while the Republican Governors Association chipped in another $1.5 million. Those two donations constituted more than 40% of donations DeSantis collected during the month.

Three individuals each donated $250,000: Palm Beach money manager Paul T. Jones, Illinois packer Richard Uihlein and Miami Beach investment manager James Pallotta.

A dozen more checks worth $100,000 also made it to the account, much of that from development and construction firms like Cape Coral-based Creighton Companies.

In total, those six-figure checks made up $5.15 million of the $7.7 million collected in the month.

But donations ranged from those major political donations down to as little as $4.

Regardless, the totals DeSantis reports continue to eclipse whatever his Democratic opponents have raised.

Democrat Charlie Crist’s committee, Friends of Charlie Crist, has yet to report January figures but collected just over $3.2 million in all of 2021. Democrat Nikke Fried’s Florida Consumers First committee also hasn’t posted January reports and raised under $5.3 million last calendar year.

DeSantis’ committee also continues to spend generously as well, but that’s relative. The organization burned through $110,067 in January, most of that on fundraising costs, including $43,834 with Texas fundraising consultant The McIntosh Company. He also used another $10,000 on fundraising consultant services with Tallahassee-based HMB Strategies.

The campaign is clearly relying on electronic donations heavily, and racked up $28,28 in credit card processing fees with Anedot. It also paid $10,881 to Tampa accounting firm Robert Watkins & Company to keep all these numbers straight.