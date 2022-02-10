February 10, 2022
Gov. DeSantis slams Senate water bill
Image via AP.

Ron DeSantis
'SB 2508 is being rammed through the budget process, short-circuiting public engagement.'

A day after the Senate advanced a major water policy measure as part of their slate of budget bills, Gov. Ron DeSantis bashed the bill and the process behind it, saying it left his agencies “in the dark.”

The measure (SB 2508) emerged Friday and was approved Wednesday by the Senate Appropriations Committee, after more than an hour of public comment. Remarks mostly came from South Florida fishing guides alarmed that the bill seems to divert funding for the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir, a key project in managing polluted water from Lake Okeechobee.

“I have been a champion for Everglades restoration and oppose any measure that derails progress on reducing harmful discharges and sending more water to the Everglades,” DeSantis said in a released statement. “Moreover, I reject any attempt to deprioritize the EAA Reservoir project south of Lake Okeechobee.”

During Wednesday’s hearing, South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) chairman Chauncey Goss, a DeSantis appointee, said neither he nor his staff were consulted on the bill.

SFWMD is in charge of managing the waterways surrounding Lake Okeechobee, and the bill directs the agency to ensure water is available for “existing legal users” — which opponents of the bill argue is a description of the sugar industry, a major political donor to both parties.

“Rather than advancing legislation seeking to affect a major change in policy, SB 2508 is being rammed through the budget process, short-circuiting public engagement and leaving affected agencies in the dark,” DeSantis added.

An email seeking comment from Senate President Wilton Simpson’s office was not immediately returned Thursday morning.

Gray Rohrer

