February 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Modified presidential search exemption bill clears Senate amid Democratic opposition
Jeff Brandes wants to throw some shade on university president searches.

Kelly HayesFebruary 10, 20227min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Free the grapes’: House votes to allow bigger wine bottles

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate moves to ease appointment process after battle over Gov. DeSantis’ DEP Secretary pick

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Marco Rubio warns that Russia is on a Cold War footing

FLAPOL042921CH021
The bill has been subject to public scrutiny, including from statewide higher education faculty members and the First Amendment Foundation.

The Florida Senate approved legislation Thursday afternoon that would provide a public records exemption for information about applicants seeking a state higher ed presidential position.

In a 28-11 vote, the controversial proposal cleared in a near party-line vote, with Democrats mostly opposing the legislation. Three Democrats broke from the party in support of the measure — Sens. Janet Cruz, Shevrin Jones and Darryl Rouson.

The bill (SB 520), filed by St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, would create a public records exemption applicable to the pool of public university and college presidential applicants. Information on selected finalists would be made available, however.

Despite making it practically unscathed through Senate committees, it was modified on its final reading by an amendment brought by Rouson. The amendment would make public “the age, race and gender of all applicants who met the minimum qualifications” for the position after the finalists are selected.

That amendment, which garnered unanimous approval, attempts to address concerns from critics that fear the exemption would allow for minority applicants to be overlooked. Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami-Dade Democrat, expressed that concern before the Senate last week.

“How will we know that qualified candidates or women or people of color are given equal consideration in the process if we do not even know who applies?” Taddeo said at its second hearing.

Notably, the legislation still has stayed out of dodge from a controversial amendment tacked onto the House version.

The Senate version provides a 21-day period for information on the finalists to be made public in order for the university or college to receive community feedback. That 21-day period is where the Senate bill differs from the House version (HB 703), sponsored by Rep. Sam Garrison, which reduced that timeframe to 14 days.

Brandes, however, offered his word to concerned Senate members that he won’t budge on the timeframe.

“You have my commitment that we will stand firm as the Senate with 21 days if it passes through the Senate today,” Brandes said Thursday.

Despite modifications to the bill and Brandes’ word to stand pat on the 21-day timeframe, most Senate Democrats still voted against the legislation, arguing it will reduce transparency and that the exemption violates Florida’s Sunshine Law.

“Transparency is good. It exposes nefarious conduct. It keeps the players honest,” said Sen. Gary Farmer, a Broward County Democrat. “The rationale for this bill has been that this openness is actually having a chilling effect on the applicant pool. The testimony we’ve heard throughout the committee process — and that we heard last year and that we’ve heard the seven sessions that this bill has been proposed — is almost universally to the contrary.”

But some Democrats argued the exemption was needed to attract more candidates.

“Hear me on this: Right now, we won’t get top candidates. We got to do it the right way to make sure that we give that opportunity to get the best qualified candidates for this position,” Jones said. “If you all look right now at Florida state universities, I want you to ask yourself, how many national presidents did you see apply for the position? None, none of them did. Why? Because of the fear of being ousted and losing their jobs.”

Brandes also retained that the current process itself is not transparent, citing the use of headhunting firms by college presidential search committees. However, as state agencies, the recruiting firms do have to offer such records.

“Today’s law is not sunshine for university presidents — it’s a tanning bed. It’s fake, it isn’t real. We don’t have real sunshine today,” Brandes said. “At the end of the day, what we want is the broadest pool of applicants possible to apply. That’s what this bill does.”

The bill has been subject to public scrutiny, including from statewide higher education faculty members and the First Amendment Foundation.

However, proponents of the bill continued to advocate for it, saying it is necessary in order to improve the pool of applicants to state university and college presidential positions.

Brandes has sponsored the bill for several years now, and this will be the proposal’s eighth time trying to cross the finish line in the Legislature.

The House Government Operations Subcommittee cleared its version of the bill, with the reduced timeframe, in a 10-7 vote. The House bill is now on to its third and final committee hearing, despite widespread opposition in public testimony from state university faculty.

Because the bill would create a public records exemption, it requires a two-thirds vote of each legislative chamber to become law.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate moves to ease appointment process after battle over Gov. DeSantis’ DEP Secretary pick

next'Free the grapes': House votes to allow bigger wine bottles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis committee rakes in $7.7M in January donations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more