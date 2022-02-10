Marco Rubio warns that Russia is on a Cold War footing

Sen. Marco Rubio continues to offer grim warnings about Russia relative to Ukraine.

During a radio interview Thursday, the Republican Senator redoubled previous warnings, suggesting Russia may very soon embark on a show of military strength not seen since the old Soviet Union days.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment since the end of the Cold War. Incredibly tense. I say this to you hoping that I’m wrong, I really do. Usually, I don’t hope I’m wrong — this time I do. But I think the world’s going to look very different in 60 days,” Rubio said on the “Brian Rust Show.”

The Senator expects Moscow to commence next week “the single largest military exercise they’ve conducted since the end of the Cold War.”

“Naval assets, air assets, ground assets, nuclear forces will be mobilized for it. There will be multiple theaters operating simultaneously. So this is a huge exercise,” Rubio warned.

Amid the war games, meanwhile, Rubio warns that real war can happen in Ukraine.

“I believe you will have an invasion of Ukraine. So it’ll be hard to tell what’s an exercise and what’s real,” Rubio contended.

“I think the big challenge before us is not just to respond to Putin in Ukraine, but to do it in a way that contains it to Ukraine and does not allow this to escalate into something much bigger, much more dangerous, [and] much more destructive,” Rubio said.

The Senator has been a frequent critic of the Joe Biden administration, but has muted his criticisms as Ukraine has become a more imminent concern.

“This is a serious situation, and I think it’s one that calls for people to be mature. And frankly, it’s one that we should try not to politicize, because this is not a game. This could get dangerous really quickly,” Rubio contended, describing himself as “willing to work with” the White House.

“I don’t think it’ll be long now, I really don’t. I think this is going to be upon us here fairly quickly. I’d be shocked that we get to the end of this month and we haven’t had to confront this,” Rubio cautioned.