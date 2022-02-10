February 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio warns that Russia is on a Cold War footing
Image via AP.

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 10, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Free the grapes’: House votes to allow bigger wine bottles

HeadlinesInfluence

Modified presidential search exemption bill clears Senate amid Democratic opposition

HeadlinesInfluence

Senate moves to ease appointment process after battle over Gov. DeSantis’ DEP Secretary pick

rubio
'I think the world's going to look very different in 60 days.'

Sen. Marco Rubio continues to offer grim warnings about Russia relative to Ukraine.

During a radio interview Thursday, the Republican Senator redoubled previous warnings, suggesting Russia may very soon embark on a show of military strength not seen since the old Soviet Union days.

“This is probably the most dangerous moment since the end of the Cold War. Incredibly tense. I say this to you hoping that I’m wrong, I really do. Usually, I don’t hope I’m wrong — this time I do. But I think the world’s going to look very different in 60 days,” Rubio said on the “Brian Rust Show.”

The Senator expects Moscow to commence next week “the single largest military exercise they’ve conducted since the end of the Cold War.”

“Naval assets, air assets, ground assets, nuclear forces will be mobilized for it. There will be multiple theaters operating simultaneously. So this is a huge exercise,” Rubio warned.

Amid the war games, meanwhile, Rubio warns that real war can happen in Ukraine.

“I believe you will have an invasion of Ukraine. So it’ll be hard to tell what’s an exercise and what’s real,” Rubio contended.

“I think the big challenge before us is not just to respond to Putin in Ukraine, but to do it in a way that contains it to Ukraine and does not allow this to escalate into something much bigger, much more dangerous, [and] much more destructive,” Rubio said.

The Senator has been a frequent critic of the Joe Biden administration, but has muted his criticisms as Ukraine has become a more imminent concern.

“This is a serious situation, and I think it’s one that calls for people to be mature. And frankly, it’s one that we should try not to politicize, because this is not a game. This could get dangerous really quickly,” Rubio contended, describing himself as “willing to work with” the White House.

“I don’t think it’ll be long now, I really don’t. I think this is going to be upon us here fairly quickly. I’d be shocked that we get to the end of this month and we haven’t had to confront this,” Rubio cautioned.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse signs off on $500M rainy day fund for Governor's Office

nextSenate moves to ease appointment process after battle over Gov. DeSantis’ DEP Secretary pick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis committee rakes in $7.7M in January donations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more