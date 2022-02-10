February 10, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

‘Free the grapes’: House votes to allow bigger wine bottles

Jason DelgadoFebruary 10, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Putnam port study measure sets sail for the House

2022Headlines

Charlie Crist campaign announces four diverse hires in bid to retake Governor’s Mansion

HeadlinesTech

Astra Rocket 3.3 mission fails after launch from Cape Canaveral

bottles of wine
Floridians, your wine glass may soon runneth over.

The House raised a glass Thursday in favor of a bill that would remove size limits on wine bottles in Florida.

The bill (HB 6031) would repeal state laws that ban wine sales in containers larger than a gallon. The House passed the measure nearly unanimously with a 117-1 vote.

Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca is the bill sponsor.

“Free the grapes,” LaMarca quipped on the floor.

LaMarca urged lawmakers to encourage Senators across the hall to support the measure, and for good reason: the 2022 Legislative Session marks his fourth attempt with the measure.

The failed efforts, though, aren’t for a lack of trying. Last year, he found success in the House, but ran dry with lawmakers in the Upper Chamber.

The policy behind the law, LaMarca has previously suggested, is fruitless.

“It serves no good policy to criminalize the sale of wine based on the container size,” LaMarca told the Regulatory Reform Subcommittee.

Under current law, selling wine in a container larger than a gallon is a misdemeanor offense, potentially even a third-degree felony in certain circumstances.

If signed into the law, however, the sky is the limit for wine containers.

The bill would allow wine bottles of all sizes, including the “Nebuchadnezzar,” which holds 15 liters, or the volume of 20 standard wine bottles.

It would even allow the mammoth 50-liter “Sovereign” — the equivalent of a whopping 67 standard wine bottles.

Wine connoisseurs, as well as businesses, would benefit under the proposal, according to a staff analysis.

The bill may find more success this time with lawmakers. Lawmakers last Session underwent a COVID-19 inspired renaissance of sorts, and revisited several alcohol related laws.

Among other changes to state law, they championed legislation allowing Floridians to purchase to-go cocktails.

The booze-related proposal came after the Department of Business and Professional Regulation allowed bars and restaurants to sell drinks to-go amid the pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Post Views: 0

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the Florida State Capitol. After a go with the U.S. Army, the Orlando-native attended the University of Central Florida and earned a degree in American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. He'd love to hear from you. You can reach Jason by email ([email protected]) or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousModified presidential search exemption bill clears Senate amid Democratic opposition

nextSenate settling on seven-year limit for most construction defect claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ron DeSantis committee rakes in $7.7M in January donations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more