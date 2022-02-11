February 11, 2022
Ballard Partners’ alum Tony Boselli picked for NFL Hall of Fame
Jaguars legend Tony Boselli, finally in the HOF. Image via Jaguars.com.

A.G. Gancarski

Boselli
He's the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be inducted.

In a moment long anticipated by fans of the Jacksonville Jaguars, the franchise’s first draft pick was finally selected to the National Football League Hall of Fame (HOF) Thursday.

Tony Boselli, one of the top left tackles of his era and a key piece of the team’s early success on the field, got his deserved recognition after a long wait.

Boselli, a three-time All Pro who played his last game in 2001, was eligible for 16 years, and a finalist for six years. His career was shortened by injury, which likely delayed his entry into the HOF. Another contributing factor was playing for a small-market team that never made the Super Bowl.

While Boselli may be best known nationally for his prowess on the gridiron, he also has been in the mix in Florida politics as well, with a longtime connection to Ballard Partners.

Boselli and Susie Wiles were charged in 2011 with helming the Ponte Vedra office of Ballard Partners, as the Jax Daily Record reported at the time.

Boselli continues to work as a radio analyst for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as for the Westwood One radio network during the NFL season.

Jacksonville was able to celebrate another local tie to the Hall of Fame Thursday as well. Green Bay Packers defender LeRoy Butler was also picked. Butler attended what was then called Lee High School, but has since been renamed Riverside High School.

Butler credited his early years and formative influences with keeping him on track.

“I was the kid that got bullied, that didn’t get the sleepovers but my teachers kept me focused,” Butler said. “If it wasn’t for my teachers, I wouldn’t be on this stage today.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014.

