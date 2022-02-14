Peggy Gossett-Seidman files as Republican in open HD 91 race

Highland Beach Town Commissioner Peggy Gossett-Seidman has filed for a House run in proposed House District 91. The decision came days after Rep. Emily Slosberg-King announced she would not seek another term.

Gossett-Siedman, a Republican, won election to municipal government in 2018 and has lived in South Palm Beach County since 1989.

“I will continue Florida’s commitment to investing in infrastructure, education, and public safety. We must and will be proactive in solving our state’s most pressing issues and protecting our quality of life,” Gossett-Seidman said.

“I plan on representing the needs of our district much like I have on the town Commission. All citizens will have a voice and all ideas will be heard. It is time to find solutions; joining together to solve our problems and pursue common goals.”

Slosberg-King, a Boca Raton Democrat, announced one week ago that she would not seek a fourth term in HD 91.

The once-a-decade redistricting process will change the boundaries and make-up of the district. A partisan performance analysis by MCI Maps shows it will remain a Democrat-leaning seat, but a more closely divided one.

In the 2020 presidential contest, 52% of voters in the new HD 91 went for Democrat Joe Biden, while 47% favored Republican Donald Trump. That compares to the 59% Biden earned in Slosberg-King’s current district. Voters in the new HD 91 also favored Democrat Andrew Gillum over Republican Ron DeSantis 53%-46% in the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

Gossett-Siedman brings to the race years of community involvement as a journalist or a communications professional. She came to the region as the first female sports writer for The Palm Beach Post.

She would later work as a writer for Burt Reynolds, for his Jupiter theater and his television series. She also wrote for Women’s Tennis Pro Tour and Chris Evert Pro-Celebrity. She worked in the nonprofit sector for Points of Light, Florida’s Ounce of Prevention Fund, Special Olympics, Best Buddies and March of Dimes.

The married mother of three has served on a number of nonprofit boards in the region and been a member of the St. Lucy Council of Catholic Women, Daughters of the American Revolution, Palm Beach Institute of the Arts and Secretary of Bel Lido Property Owners’ Board.