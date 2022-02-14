Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.14.22

Good Monday morning and Happy Valentine’s Day.

Before we proceed to our celebration of V-Day, we ask that you take a moment to remember the victims of the shooting four years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

We remember Alyssa Alhadeff, Scott Beigel, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Aaron Feis, Jaime Guttenberg, Chris Hixon, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup, and Peter Wang.

___

Like so many of you, we spent yesterday enjoying the game. As David Johnson so ably contends, today should be a national holiday. We should all be able to sleep in. But, alas, it’s the middle of the Legislative Session, so here we are.

Because it’s Valentine’s Day and because this newsletter is about Florida politics, we wanted to do something romantic to start the day. (But not before I say how grateful I am for the love of my life, Michelle Todd Schorsch, who makes every Super Bowl party, every holiday, EVERY DAY, so special.)

It takes a special kind of person to work in the pressure cooker that is Session. The stakes are high, the demands are relentless, and the days can be verrrrrrrry long.

Is it possible for two of these special people to find each other, fall in love and tackle The Process together?

Not just possible, but highly likely.

With Valentine's Day here (if you're hoping to score a dinner reservation or a flower delivery at this point, you are destined for disappointment), we want to share the story of six couples who have found success — both under the rotunda and in their love and family lives.

Karen and Brett Cyphers

Kristen and Mike Grissom

Alia and Rob Johnson

Chelsea and B.G. Murphy

Nicole Hagerty and Richard Reeves

Allison Liby-Schoonover and Chris Schoonover

Angela and Davin Suggs

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets… A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022

—@ChristinaPushaw: From 2018 to 2020, I spent most of my time in foreign countries, including Ukraine. I never felt unsafe being an American abroad … But with (Joe) Biden in office, I certainly would.

—@BaseballCrank: So done with masks. Done, unless absolutely mandatory, going anywhere I need to wear one. If I have a mask on, I’m basically spending the whole time thinking about the mask, how it interferes with seeing, talking, breathing.

—@WestPalmBch: Thanks to the bipartisan group of FL Senators for supporting #SB2508, which prioritizes safe drinking water for nearly 130,000 residents, customers and visitors to our city & the towns of Palm Beach and South Palm Beach.

—@Fred_Guttenberg: For the next few days, I will be much quieter on Twitter & reflecting on life from only 4 years ago, before Jaime was murdered. We truly appreciate your support of our family, our mission, and our foundation

—@DavidHogg111: We can end gun violence.

—@ConnorOBrienNH: Can’t believe I missed the Elected Officials Make Friendly Wager on the Big Game phase of the Super Bowl

—@JeffSchweers: Happy Superb Owl Day to those who observe.

Everyone showing up to the grocery store at the same time for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/UQWQDxlFjd — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) February 13, 2022

Publix for Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day at the same time pic.twitter.com/YW9EzOdedc — Stephanie Hayes (@stephhayes) February 13, 2022

— DAYS UNTIL —

—TOP STORY —

“U.S. moves Florida National Guard troops out of Ukraine, Pentagon says” via David J. Neal of the Miami Herald — As Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a high-stakes telephone call Saturday amid rising tensions around a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, 160 Florida National Guard troops have been “repositioned,” from Ukraine to elsewhere in Europe. “This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine’s Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression,” Kirby’s statement said. Those National Guard troops, assigned to the 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, “Task Force Gator,” have been “advising and mentoring” Ukrainian forces since late November.

—V-DAY —

—”Happy Valentine’s Day! Share the love with these 2022 Florida Valentines” via Grace Pateras of the Tallahassee Democrat

“Love is in the air: Romantic places to visit in Florida on Valentine’s Day (or anytime)” via Sheldon Gardner, Colleen Michele Jones, Dave Osborn, Tom Szaroleta, Wade Tatangelo, Jimmy Geurts and Liz Balmaseda of the St. Augustine Record — Whether you’re looking for an escape into nature, a carriage ride in a historic city or a place to hand-feed flamingos, Florida is a great choice. You’ll also find curated collections at museums as well as manicured gardens. And a clock tower where you can pop the question at the perfect time. As Valentine’s Day approaches, the state has many attractive spots to plan a weekend getaway or a day trip ― maybe even in your own backyard.

“Jimmy Patronis hopes to help Floridians get-lucky this Valentine’s Day with unclaimed property” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Patronis is taking on the role of Cupid this Valentine’s Day in hopes of matching Floridians with romantic-themed names to those in Florida’s Unclaimed Property database. And, it’s a big gift — the names listed total more than $7 million in unclaimed property. “Roses are red, violets are blue, search now because you could have unclaimed property waiting for you,” Patronis said in a statement. Since Patronis took office in 2017, more than $1.5 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

“Consumers poised to spend $23.9 billion this Valentine’s Day” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — The National Retail Federation survey shows consumers are expected to spend up to $2.1 billion more compared to the last year. “Floridians are set to spoil that special someone this Valentine’s Day,” Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation. “Our retailers have everything you need to show your love and affection. Remember to Find it in Florida and support local retailers as you celebrate this special day.” The increased spending expected will make it the second-highest year on record for Valentine’s Day spending, with 53% of shoppers planning to celebrate this year with a partner. Shoppers are projected to spend $175.41 on average to show their love, up from $164.76 in 2021.

“Tampa Bay women found love online. The scam cost them ‘everything’” via Christopher Spata of the Tampa Bay Times — Evelyn was smitten when she met a “silver fox” named Robert Wilson on Match.com. He was 62, with a largish nose, but fit, cosmopolitan and an engineer. She’d later come to believe he had millions in the bank. Over the following six months, Evelyn emptied her 401(k) to loan Wilson $204,000. In reality, Wilson was not one person. He was a team of organized criminals running a romance scam based in Nigeria. Unable to pay her bills, she took out a reverse mortgage. She has no trust left for dating and said she’s resigned to being alone. She was forced to trade her retirement for a job at Lowe’s. “I lost everything,” said Evelyn.

“Cindy Stuart to host first “Tie the Knot” ceremony for Tampa couples this Valentine’s Day” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politic — Stuart, the Hillsborough County Clerk, is set to host the office’s first community wedding this Valentine’s Day. The “Tie the Knot” ceremony will be held this Monday at Courthouse Square Park in downtown Tampa at 2 p.m. As many as 42 couples may be in attendance to be married by the Clerk. Couples will begin arriving around 1 p.m. to prepare for the ceremony. Couples had to register by Feb. 4 to participate in the event, and marriage licenses must have been obtained between Dec. 6, 2021, through Feb. 11 to be eligible. Couples are asked to limit attendance to four guests per couple.

“Rescue puppies meet dolphins in Clearwater ahead of Valentine’s Day” via Brittany Muller of WFLA — Nine puppies from Puerto Rico met dolphins Nicholas and Hope at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium ahead of Valentine’s Day. The dogs were dressed in their Valentine’s outfits, and they were ready for adoption. “These nine valentine puppies all have Valentine’s names,” said Karen Altieri, a Compassion Kind volunteer, while introducing a puppy named Valentina. The abandoned puppies were found living under a car in Puerto Rico. Volunteers working with Compassion Kind in St. Petersburg, a global humanitarian and animal welfare organization, helped rescue the dogs and bring them to Tampa. Altieri and her husband are fostering the adorable 9-week-old lab-mix puppies. “Compassion Kind tries to help really at-risk animals not only all over Florida but throughout the Caribbean,” Altieri said.

“This Valentine’s Day, reach for a better box of chocolates” via G. Daniela Galarza of The Washington Post — It’s time to treat yourself to a box of chocolates. But not every box of bonbons or truffles is worth your time or money. Although it’s a common commodity, exceptional chocolate doesn’t just taste better, it’s better for growers, those who harvest the pods, the roasters, all of the producers, confectioners and the planet. Over the past year, I’ve ordered dozens of boxes of chocolates from makers primarily in the United States. All of them came with an origin story, the name and location of the farm where the cacao was grown, or the brand of sustainable and fair trade chocolate used to make the candies and bonbons tucked into the decorative box. Some were vegan, most made use of local ingredients and all of them demonstrated a mastery of the unique and time-consuming skill of making molded or enrobed chocolates.

“Where do your Valentine’s Day flowers come from? They may travel farther than you think” via Anna Jean Kaiser of the Miami Herald — Miami International Airport is spreading the love this February. The airport receives 91% of all the flowers imported to the United States for Valentine’s Day. And while most people head to MIA to fly commercial, the cargo area is running at full force this time of year. Miami has the largest importer airport in the United States, with the country’s largest cold storage facility for perishable goods. MIA projects that 1.4 billion flower stems will be imported from January through mid-February, a 17% increase from the same period last year.

—“Flowers will cost more in Miami this Valentine’s Day. Here’s where to find the best deals.” via Michelle Marchante and Devoun Cetoute of the Miami Herald

—”Show your significant other love with these unique Central Florida Valentine’s Day cards” via Stacey Greenhut

—”Valentine’s Day date ideas in Pensacola: Dinner spots, desserts and drinks to check out” via Brittany Misencik of the Pensacola News Journal

—“After 69 years of marriage, here’s what worked for us” via Lester Schwartz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

—”15 lessons for lasting love” via Aviva Loeb of The Washington Post

Wait, what? — “Need a Valentine’s Day gift? Help Florida police send your ex to jail” via Brandon Hogan of Click Orlando — With the month of love upon us, the opposite is surely also true for the brokenhearted. For those in this melancholy crowd who happen to live in Port Orange, their local police department has offered them a chance to potentially get back at their ex-Valentine in a not-so-playful way, with jail time. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Port Orange Police Department used Valentine’s Day wordplay to encourage people to report ex-partners with outstanding warrants. It’s not a new idea, however. As suggested in the post, Port Orange police are indeed “joining police departments nationwide” with the copied and pasted call to action.

— DATELINE TALLY —

“Ron DeSantis signals he won’t sign Legislature’s proposed congressional maps” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — DeSantis signaled Friday he won’t sign any congressional redistricting proposals produced to date by the Florida Legislature “We will not be signing any congressional map that has an unconstitutional gerrymander in it, and that is going to be the position that we stick to,” DeSantis said. “Just take that to the bank.” The statement comes a day after the Florida Supreme Court declined to advise DeSantis on whether a map of Florida’s now-28 congressional seats must include a jurisdiction similar to Florida’s 5th Congressional District. The Governor acknowledged that decision, but since the court offered no opinion on the Tallahassee-to-Jacksonville spanning district, he’s left with his own judgment.

“A Session midterm progress report for DeSantis: In ‘free’ Florida, GOP lawmakers in lockstep” via John Kennedy of USA Today Network — Florida — At the Session’s midpoint, helped by fellow Republicans to meet each of his demands, the Governor is close to a high-five moment. To be sure, Florida’s legislative history is rife with tussles between the legislative and executive branches over policy and spending. But not this year. GOP legislators evidently share his vision of revving up a voting base with issues Democrats deride as divisive and part of a culture war strategy. … A look at bills moving forward shows DeSantis is on his way to taking Florida just where he wants it. Legislation modeled on what DeSantis called the “Stop Woke Act” has cleared most of its required committees in the House and Senate and will soon be ready for a full vote. Measures backing DeSantis’ repeated attacks on Biden’s border policies — which include Florida already suing the administration — are nearing the finish line in Tallahassee. The House and Senate are on track to approve a scaled-back version of an Election Crimes and Security office. Republican lawmakers are poised to approve banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“DeSantis is getting his own emergency fund — with limits” via Gina Jordan of WFSU — An emergency fund worth half-a-billion dollars is almost ready for DeSantis’ use. Legislation creating the “Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund” has been approved by the Legislature. After the Senate passed the measures last month (SB 96 and 98), the House approved two proposals Thursday to create a $500 million pot of money the Governor can quickly access during a declared state of emergency. Critics questioned the need for the fund. “I try really hard to understand the benefit of the bill, but what I just could not get to was the problem we’re trying to solve,” said Rep. Anna Eskamani, speaking in final debate on the House floor.

“DeSantis, First Lady vow to ‘change the narrative’ on kids’ mental health, keep politics out of classroom” via Kelly Laco of Fox News — DeSantis and his wife, Casey, sat down for a joint interview during which they reiterated their commitment to keeping Florida free in addition to announcing a new focus on cancer research and children’s mental health in the months following the first lady’s breast cancer diagnosis. Casey DeSantis said she feels “really good” and is starting to get her energy back again, after announcing she completed her final round of chemotherapy for breast cancer in January. She said she was motivated by her family to continue fighting. The first lady also talked about the mental health impacts of the pandemic in addition to physical impacts, stating that her resiliency initiative, launched in February 2021, aims to empower kids to be able to persevere through life’s challenges.

“DeSantis taps Chad Poppell, former DCF and DMS head, for faith-community council” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics — DeSantis has appointed Poppell, his former Secretary of the Department of Children and Families (DCF), to the Florida Faith-Based and Community-Based Advisory Council. Poppell, currently the managing director of health and government solutions at the accounting firm KPMG US, left DCF just under a year ago after serving as Secretary for the first half of DeSantis’ term. Poppell also brought previous experience as Secretary of the Department of Management Services and chief of staff at the Department of Economic Opportunity. Poppell had no prior experience in child protection before taking over at DCF. Despite controversies involving DCF before and during his tenure, Poppell received praise in his role, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Everglades Foundation said “jump,” and DeSantis asked, ‘how high?’” via Brian Burgess of The Capitolist — Please ignore the existence of a $250,000 political contribution given to DeSantis’ political committee by Everglades Foundation co-founder and billionaire environmental activist Paul Tudor Jones. There is apparently no coincidence because neither the national media nor Florida’s equally liberal major newspapers have made any effort to link the two. Sometimes, they even flatly accuse DeSantis of pay-to-play politics, favoritism and political back-scratching. But not this week. That’s because, despite the easy slam dunk the media could have made on DeSantis’s head, they instead gave him a free pass and ignored any possible connection between the $250,000 check and DeSantis asking “how high” when the Everglades Foundation told him to jump.

—TALLY 2 —

House Speaker not sold on key property insurance provision — The Senate property insurance package includes a provision that would allow insurers to write policies that cover the actual value of roofs, rather than the replacement costs, but House Speaker Chris Sprowls is not on board. As reported by Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida, Sprowls did not say he was against the proposal, but when speaking to reporters Thursday, he criticized the idea of allowing insurers to offer lower coverage. “If you get in a car accident and have a 10-year-old car and your insurance provider gives you a check, you can buy another 10-year-old car,” he said. “You can’t buy half a roof.”

“Bill would require condo owners to conduct inspections, save for repairs” via Mary Ellen Klas of the Tampa Bay Times — Thousands of condominium owners could face hefty increases in their association fees under a bill that advanced in the Florida House Thursday that would impose strict new financial requirements to pay for structural repairs. The bill, PCB PPE 22-03, is similar to proposals moving through the Senate and, because it has the support of House and Senate leadership, is expected to become law. It was passed unanimously Thursday by the House Pandemic and Public Emergencies Committee. “This is a bill that is long overdue,” Rep. Danny Perez, a Miami Republican who is shepherding the bill through the House.

“Despite warnings, Florida could give car dealers more time to turn over titles” via Lawrence Mower of the Tampa Bay Times — It’s boom times for auto dealers, with used car sales leading to record profits across the nation. However, for hundreds of Florida customers, the boom has been a bust: After buying their car, they’ve had to wait months for the dealership to fork over the title. Without the title, they haven’t been able to register or drive their new purchase. That’s because dealers have been reselling used vehicles without first possessing the title, a longtime practice in an industry that emphasizes selling vehicles as quickly as possible. Some lawmakers came up with a solution to give dealers more time to transfer titles to owners, extending it from 30 days to 60 days.

“FPL says rooftop solar customers aren’t paying fair share. Solar advocates say FPL wants to kill their industry” via Ron Hurtibise of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida Power & Light says customers that generate their own electricity with rooftop solar panels are avoiding $90 a month in costs that nonsolar customers are paying on their behalf. Solar providers say they don’t believe it. They contend that rooftop solar systems reduce costs that utilities would otherwise have to spend to serve those solar customers. The two sides are embroiled in a heated battle over legislative bills that would slash prices FPL is required to pay solar owners for the excess energy their home systems pump back into the energy grid. The bills would also clear the way for utilities to charge solar users to help maintain the grid.





— FOR YOUR RADAR —

Nearly four in five Florida voters want lawmakers to pass a bill that would change staffing requirements at nursing homes, a new poll found.

The McLaughlin & Associates poll asked 500 likely general election voters who live in battleground state House districts whether lawmakers should approve a proposal that would change the 20-year-old rules regulating care hours at facilities.

A plan currently moving through the House, HB 1239 by Naples Republican Rep. Lauren Melo, would allow staff without nursing degrees to fulfill a portion of direct care hour requirements.

Proponents of the bill describe it as a necessary modernization of current regulations and assert that it would provide nursing home residents with more personalized care, including physical rehabilitation, mental health services, spiritual services, counseling, and other treatments.

The poll found 78% of voters agree, including 55% who said they “strongly favor” the proposal.

The proposal enjoys support among voters of all parties. It is backed by 80% of Democrats, 79% Republicans, and 74% of nonparty affiliated voters. By age, seniors are most likely to favor this proposal, at 86%. Only 9% of those polled said they oppose the plan.

Asked why they support the plan, 35% of supporters said it would “provide better care” while 24% said nursing homes were “currently understaffed.”

The issue could decide who wins in the battleground districts those voters live in, as nearly 60% of voters said they would be “More Likely” to vote for a candidate who supports the proposal. Only 6% said they would be less likely to support such a candidate.

— MORE TALLY —

“More Florida GOP lawmakers openly slam absentee Anthony Sabatini as he hurls personal insults” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — An increasing number of Republican lawmakers have publicly turned on Rep. Sabatini as he skips Session to campaign out-of-state. Sabatini, filed for Congress in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, has missed a significant portion of the Legislative Session. And he’s the only member of the part-time Legislature to miss so much of the 60-day period when members are expected to show up for votes. Besides earning the new nickname “Absentini” on social media, more Republicans in his own caucus have started to publicly criticize his unexcused absence.

“Polk officials welcome Greg Albritton’s leadership role” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Polk County has had plenty of influential Florida legislators over the decades, from Spessard Holland to Lawton Chiles to J.D. Alexander. The leader of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Sen. Kelli Stargel, holds considerable sway over budget discussions in the current Session. That tradition of outsized power will continue in two years when Sen. Albritton takes over as Senate President. Though Albritton lives in Hardee County, his current district stretches north nearly to Lakeland, and he has close ties to some elected officials in Polk County. One of those is Neil Combee, a Polk County Commissioner who served with Albritton in the Florida House from 2012 to 2017. When Albritton runs the state Senate, Combee said Polk County should benefit from appropriations and other matters.

“Third time’s a charm to prohibit race-based hair discrimination?” via Talia Blake of WLRN — For the third consecutive year, Rep. Kamia Brown has introduced the Crown Act. The legislation, signed into law in 14 states, prohibits race-based hair discrimination. Florida is not one of those states. Brown believes the measure keeps failing because of Florida’s Republican-controlled Legislature, who she said doesn’t have an appetite for learning more about the importance of this sort of legislation. “Typically, when we have brought it before the house in the Senate, it has dealt with prohibiting discrimination, in education, in our housing market, as well as in our workplace,” said Brown. “So, this year, the bill looks a tad bit different with only focusing on education.” HB 1253 prohibits discrimination based on a protected hairstyle in Florida K through 20 in public education systems.

“Equality Florida launches ad campaign combatting ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ classroom censorship legislation” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics — Equality Florida is launching a new, two-part ad campaign to address GOP-legislative priorities that the group says targets and could potentially harm marginalized students, including those within the LGBTQ community. The organization announced the release of the ad campaign Monday morning. The 30-second clips address two pieces of legislation centered around censorship in the classroom. Each has drawn national attention and waves of public opposition. One proposal (SB 1834, HB 1557), dubbed by critics as the “don’t say gay” bill, would closely regulate LGBTQ instruction in the classroom and conversations with younger students. Both versions of the bill have cleared their first committees in party-line votes, with Republicans voting in support and Democrats siding against.

“Lobbyist David Ramba takes stand, describes efforts to soften elections law’s most onerous items” via Michael Moline of Florida Phoenix — For all the opposition to Florida’s new voting restrictions, the legislation would have been much worse but for negotiations undertaken by Florida’s 67 supervisors of elections, their lobbyist testified Friday in a constitutional challenge to the law. Civil- and voting rights groups, including the League of Women Voters of Florida and the NAACP, have spent two weeks in trial introducing evidence that the 2021 law in question, SB 90, has made it much more difficult to register voters and cast vote-by-mail ballots using drop boxes instead of relying on the U.S. Postal Service, among other complaints. Now, attorneys defending the law, including Attorney General Ashley Moody and representatives of the state and national Republican Party, have begun presenting their evidence.

Assignment editors — House Minority Leader Evan Jenne, Reps. Fentrice Driskell and Carlos Guillermo Smith will hold a media availability, 10 a.m. Zoom link here.

Assignment editors — Sen. Randolph Bracy hosts a news conference to discuss a bill (SB 1500) mandating high school instruction on Emancipation Day and Juneteenth Day, 10 a.m., Bracy district office, 6965 Piazza Grande Ave., Suite 302, Orlando.

— The House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee meets to consider HB 1239, from Melo, to revamp nursing home staffing requirements, 1:30 p.m., Morris Hall of the House Office Building.

— The House Public Integrity and Elections Committee meets to consider HB 285, from Rep. Christopher Benjamin, to require that certain officials, including legislators, would be able to visit county jails “at their pleasure,” 1:30 p.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

— The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Appropriations Subcommittee meets to consider HB 603, from Rep. Melony Bell, for $20 million a year to help protect the headwaters of several waterways in Central Florida, 4 p.m., Morris Hall of the House Office Building.

— The House Early Learning and Elementary Education Subcommittee meets to consider HB 1117, from Rep. Cyndi Stevenson, to establish an “education recovery” scholarship accounts for students who attend public schools that close because of emergencies, 4 p.m., Reed Hall of the House Office Building.

— The House Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Subcommittee meet to consider HB 71, from Rep. Marie Woodson, to provide property-tax abatements for people with homes made uninhabitable after catastrophic events, 4 p.m., Room 404 of the House Office Building.

— The House Professions and Public Health Subcommittee meets to consider HB 687, from Rep. Brad Drake, preventing state boards from taking actions against health care providers based on such things as social-media posts, 4 p.m., Room 212 of the Knott Building.

—STATEWIDE —

“U.S. appeal of sports betting case asks if judge went too far” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — The appeal of a federal judge’s decision to strike down Florida’s 2021 Gambling Compact with the Seminole Tribe may focus on whether the judge went too far with his “remedy.” The Department of Justice is appealing the Nov. 22 ruling by U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich that invalidated the Compact. Accepting a challenge brought by two South Florida card rooms that opposed the Seminole’s exclusive authority to run sports betting, Friedrich had found the U.S. Department of Interior improperly approved the 2021 Gambling Compact in August and tossed that deal and the sports betting it authorized. Though the Compact’s big players are the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the state of Florida, Friedrich’s ruling made the Department of the Interior the fall guy. So it is that federal agency’s case to appeal. It did so in late January.

“Florida trans athlete law challenge depends on related appeals court case, judge says” via Fresh Take Florida — The outcome of a landmark civil rights lawsuit being waged over Florida’s new law banning transgender girls from girls’ sports teams in schools may depend on the verdict in a related legal battle, a judge has ruled. In that related case, a federal appeals court is deciding whether a transgender student should have been allowed to use the boy’s high school bathroom. The decision was expected to directly affect a lawsuit filed by the family of a transgender soccer player in South Florida. The entire group of judges for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit in Atlanta will hear oral arguments on Feb. 22 in the lawsuit over high school bathrooms at Nease High in Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville. A three-judge appeals panel previously ruled that the school violated the equal-protection rights of the student, Drew Adams, but the full court is reconsidering the case.

“They thought their children would be safe. A teacher’s sex abuse went unreported for years.” via Kate Cimini and Rachel Fradette of the Naples Daily News — Despite the fact that it is a felony in Florida to let suspected child abuse go unreported, sworn statements Parkside teachers and administrators made to investigators indicate they did not call the authorities that day, nor any day that followed. At least four sworn statements made to investigators by administrators, a teacher and a tutor back this timeline up, although witnesses disputed exactly what they were told that day in November. Three months passed before two more third-grade girls raised another alert about Hector Manley, before Collier County Public Schools administrators called authorities, before he was jailed and fired. The district maintains it could not have known about Manley’s “propensities” before his arrest date. A five-month investigation uncovered how school officials ignored numerous and credible complaints about Manley’s behavior.

“Triumph Gulf Coast crosses $300 million in grants awarded” via Tristan Wood of Florida Politics — The Triumph Gulf Coast Board moved $50 million of grants forward last week, moving the amount of grants awarded above the $300 million mark. Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. is a nonprofit corporation that oversees most of the expenditure of money the state receives for damages coming from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The corporation administers the $1.5 billion in their control through grants used for the recovery, diversification and enhancement of the eight counties most affected by the oil spill: Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Bay, Gulf, Franklin and Wakulla. The four grants awarded last week are focused in the IT and Cybersecurity sectors. The grants will help provide more than 500 new high-wage jobs and at least 14,210 new Career and Technical Education (CTE) industry certifications.

— CORONA FLORIDA —

“Florida’s COVID-19 death toll climbs by 1,000 for third week straight as omicron lingers” via Chris Persaud of The Palm Beach Post — The coronavirus omicron wave is receding across Florida far slower than it surged, mimicking a pattern seen elsewhere in the U.S. and across the world. Meanwhile, deaths mount at an increasing pace as the pathogen continues to hurt unvaccinated people the most. Florida’s COVID-19 case count grew by 122,428 this past week, The Palm Beach Post calculated based on statistics state health officials reported Friday. That’s 71.5% lower than the record high recorded four weeks ago on Jan. 14, but more than four times higher than the week of Dec. 17.

“Number of infected hospital patients drops below 6,000 for first time this year” via David Schutz of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Florida reported 8,915 new coronavirus cases on Saturday as the number of infected hospital patients dropped by more than half since the peak of the omicron surge. The number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 was 5,943 on Friday, down more than 23% in a week, and the first time it dropped below 6,000 since New Year’s Day. On Friday, 926 COVID-19 infected patients were in intensive care units, a one-week drop of 22%. The hospital data combines patients admitted for COVID-19 with those admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 or who were infected after admission.

“Tampa Bay continues to report decline in COVID-19 cases following January surge” via The Tampa Bay is continuing to see a gradual decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases. From Feb. 4 through Feb. 10, Hillsborough County reported 7,681 cases of COVID-19. That’s down from the 18,219 cases the county reported three weeks ago, in the last week of January. Overall, case numbers are still way up from mid-December, when the county reported just above 1,000 weekly cases. Since the pandemic’s start, Hillsborough County has reported 363,767 cases of COVID-19. The caseload reported in the past week was accompanied by a countywide positivity rate of 15.9%.

—”Weekly Alachua County COVID-19 numbers on steady decline” via Gershon Harrell of The Gainesville Sun

“Florida hides data showing how many tourists and snowbirds contract COVID-19 in the state” via Chris Persaud and Frank Gluck of the Fort Myers News-Press — Florida’s latest surge of COVID-19 did little to scare away tourists and snowbirds, but the influx of visitors and the state’s lack of public case tracking may exaggerate case counts reported elsewhere and undercount them here. When an out-of-stater catches the potentially deadly respiratory disease in Florida, state health officials don’t report it to the public. Instead, they follow guidance from the CDC by sending that data to the person’s home state. Officials from the nonresident’s state report the data to the CDC, which adds the case to the home state’s infection tally, not Florida’s.

“After HART got millions in COVID-19 funding, board gives CEO $37,500 raise” via Jay Cridlin of the Tampa Bay Times — The Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority got more than $47.7 million in funding from last year’s American Rescue Plan, money that can be used for payroll, planning, projects and other operations impacted by COVID-19. One thing it’s already helped fund: A 15% raise for CEO Adelee Le Grand. HART board members on Feb. 7 approved the salary increase, worth $37,500 per year, for Le Grand, who joined the agency a little more than a year ago. That boosts her annual salary from $250,000 to $287,500, approximately what she asked for during contract negotiations in late 2020. While the raise coincided with Le Grand’s first performance evaluation as CEO, it was triggered by a clause in her contract empowering HART, “at its sole discretion,” to boost her salary up to 15% if “new funding becomes available.”

“Universal Orlando drops face mask rule for vaccinated guests — again” via Katie Rice of the Orlando Sentinel — Universal Orlando will no longer require fully vaccinated visitors to wear face masks indoors at its resort starting Saturday. In a Friday message, the company said it was updating its face-covering policy “based on local trends and conditions.” The resort is still encouraging unvaccinated visitors to wear masks indoors. It’s unclear if Universal will continue to require employees to mask up inside the resort’s attractions, shops and restaurants.

“Florida athletic program hit financially by COVID-19, loses revenue during 2021 fiscal year” via Graham Hall of The Gainesville Sun — Florida’s University Athletic Association experienced a revenue loss of $36 million during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the financial report submitted to the NCAA for the 2021 fiscal year. The UAA reported revenue of $138.8 million in the 2021 fiscal year, from June 30, 2020, to June 30, 2021, down from the $175 million revenue reported in the previous year. However, the financial hit would have been significantly greater if not for the Southeastern Conference’s one-time support payment of $23 million to each of its 14 member schools. The $23 million was provided as an advance against future conference revenue.

“FSU athletics report $7 million gain during pandemic partly due to cutbacks” via Matt Murschel of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida State University reported a gain of more than $7 million in athletics during the pandemic, in part because of cost-cutting measures the department instituted in 2020. The department listed its total operating revenue as $129.7 million while operating expenses were $121.9 million, resulting in a $7.81 million gain. It’s good news for an athletic department that reported a $26 million loss in the 2019-20 fiscal year, much of which came from $19 million-plus spent on former football coach Willie Taggart’s contract buyout. As FSU tried to come to grips with the budgetary shortfall, officials were dealing with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

—2022 —

“In race with Marco Rubio, Val Demings plays up ‘Chief’ background and pushes for police funding” via Bryan Lowry and Bianca Padró Ocasio of the Miami Herald — As U.S. Rep. Demings introduces herself to voters across the state of Florida, she’s making the conscious choice to use her old title rather than her current one. In campaign materials and at events, the third-term Democrat bills herself as “Chief Demings,” an intentional decision to highlight her status as Orlando’s first female police chief above her current role as the city’s congressional representative. Demings’ emphasis on her 27-year law enforcement career comes when she’s vying with Rubio for the mantle of the law-and-order candidate in their race for Rubio’s Senate seat in the November election. She’s also been pushing the Democratic caucus to increase funding for police departments through federal grants.

“Latest poll: Charlie Crist 36%, Nikki Fried 25%” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another poll shows U.S. Rep. Crist leading the Democratic field for Florida Governor. The political committee Floridians For Economic Advancement conducted a poll of likely Democratic voters in the state. Pollsters reached respondents via an online panel. They tested the favorability ratings for the major Democratic candidates and asked who voters intended to support. With no further information on the candidates, about 36% of those surveyed support Crist, compared to 25% who favor Fried and just 6% who want state Sen. Annette Taddeo. Of the remaining respondents, 10% said they favored “someone else” and 23% were “unsure.”

Fried loses campaign manager — Farah Melendez is out as Fried’s campaign manager, Matt Dixon of POLITICO Florida reports. Melendez, who joined the campaign in September, is leaving her post as Fried’s campaign undergoes a “restructuring.” Fried’s campaign has lagged in fundraising compared to her prime Democratic Primary opponent, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who also holds the lead in most polls. Campaign adviser Kevin Cate said, “We are 100% supportive of Farah pursuing other opportunities because our campaign is in a better place because of her work. With about $3.5 million on hand just raising more than $300,000 in January, with 3,452 individual donors to the campaign, almost 80% (of) which came from Florida.”

“‘This is a concerted effort’: Annette Taddeo ties voter registration scheme to dark money group backing Donald Trump” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Sen. Taddeo has lodged damning accusations of voter registration fraud at the Republican Party of Florida and a Trump-backing dark money group, which she argued have run a campaign to deliberately dupe elderly and Hispanic Democratic voters into switching their party affiliation. Taddeo is calling for statewide investigations by DeSantis’ administration and the Florida Senate, whose subpoena powers could uncover how widespread the scheme is. While she awaits movement on those requests, Taddeo is conducting her own inquiry into the matter, speaking with victims and one Hillsborough County woman who was among those scamming seniors.

“Las Vegas Sands dropped $73M on failed Florida casino drive” via Scott Powers of Florida Politics — How much might a North Florida casino be worth? Las Vegas Sands, the Nevada-based gaming company, gambled $73.5 million on one proposal and apparently lost, though the company has not left the action yet. According to the latest campaign finance reports, Las Vegas Sands poured that total into the failed eight-month campaign to put a constitutional amendment on next November’s General Election ballot. The amount likely was the most ever spent for a statewide constitutional amendment campaign, and was especially extraordinary considering it was only for the petition drive portion of the campaign. The effort never had to put up an advertising campaign for voters because it never got that far.

“Candidate Jeremy Kelly wants Matt Gaetz to ‘stand aside,’ ‘make Washington uncomfortable’” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Kelly wants to replace Congressman Gaetz as Florida’s 1st District representative in Washington so he can work for the people “rather than be a pretty face on prime time.” “If you’re not going to do your job, stand aside and let someone else do it,” he said. Kelly, running as a Republican for Florida’s 1st Congressional District seat, has been fighting for years for medical benefits he believes he is entitled to after being critically injured while serving in the Marine Corps in Afghanistan. He’s taken his personal battle through military channels and to the halls of Congress, where he thinks the power to make meaningful change exists but isn’t exercised.

“Anger drove Walton County’s Peggy Schiller to run against Gaetz” via Tom McLaughlin of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Schiller‘s decision to run to supplant Gaetz as Florida’s 1st District United States representative was originally fueled by anger. “I ran because I became angry. I feel the people of District 1 are not being represented in Congress,” Schiller said. “Matt Gaetz is not only not putting forth good policy, he’s not putting forth any policy. I am appalled by Matt Gaetz and his representation of District 1.” Schiller, a resident of Seacrest Beach, has pre-filed as a Democrat to run against the Republican Gaetz in 2022 as he bids for a fourth two-year term in office.

“Chip LaMarca collects nearly $50K in January, notches near-monthly high in just 10 days” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Rep. LaMarca raised his second-biggest monthly haul this election cycle after collecting cash for just the first 10 days of January. Legislators don’t raise money after Session begins, but LaMarca continued to raise cash before lawmakers started meeting on Jan. 11. In January, LaMarca took in $20,500 through his committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy, and $26,648 through his personal campaign account. That total $47,148 haul is topped only by what was collected in October when he raised more than $83,000. Charter school, construction, energy and real estate interests all made a showing on his January donor list.

“New legislative maps to spur changes to Hillsborough legislative delegation” via William March of the Tampa Bay Times — The newly adopted district maps for state legislators could produce some political turmoil in the 2022 campaigns in Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, possibly affecting the political plans of state Rep. Jackie Toledo. In the state House, the new maps throw incumbent state House members in Hillsborough into the same district in two cases, but it’s possible those incumbents won’t end up facing off. The maps put Rep. Fentrice Driskell, a Democratic rising star, into the same Republican-leaning, northwest Hillsborough district as freshman Republican Rep. Traci Koster.

What Bridget Ziegler is reading — “Is 2022 the year of the angry K-12 parent?” via Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report — Amy Walter of The Cook Political Report — Veteran GOP strategist Liesl Hickey has dubbed 2022 the year of the angry K-12 parent. “They are mad,” says Hickey, co-founder of the center-right group N2 America, “and they want to hold someone accountable.” Hickey, a former Executive Director of the NRCC, isn’t a political bystander on this issue. For the last year, N2 America and the State Government Leadership Foundation launched a joint campaign “in response to the refusal of union-controlled politicians to follow the recommendations of scientific experts who said it was safe to reopen America’s schools.” In the course of this work, Hickey has seen qualitative and quantitative data to back up her claim that parents, especially those living in suburban areas, are fed up with how their kids have been treated by state, local, and national politicians.

Wanna bet? — “Florida youth to have heavy influence on 2022 Governor and Senate races, analysis suggests” via Anna Guber of WUSF — Florida is ranked in the Top 10 states to have the greatest youth impact on upcoming Senate and gubernatorial elections. Despite the statistics, research has found that the majority of youth don’t believe that voting leads to change. Many young people feel their voices aren’t being heard. It has never been more important for young people to be registered to vote than it is today, said Dorothy Zimmerman, director of communications at the University of Florida’s Bob Graham Center for Public Service.

— CORONA NATION —

“Joe Biden’s free COVID-19 tests plan shortchanges Americans of color and hardest-hit communities, say health workers and activists” via Silvia Foster-Frau of The Washington Post — When Biden first announced plans to ship 500 million free coronavirus tests to Americans, the move was largely lauded. But some public health experts and community activists say the plan’s limit of four tests per household will force the tens of millions of Americans who live in multigenerational homes to make difficult and risky decisions about who gets to use them. An estimated 64 million Americans live in multigenerational households; a disproportionate number of them are people of color, and many of them work essential jobs in cities and communities where the pandemic has hit hardest.

“The COVID-19 emergency is ending. Here’s what we should do next.” via Rajiv Shah for POLITICO — Seven years ago, a group of U.S. government officials and I were sitting in the White House Situation Room, debating how health emergencies end. For months, we had worked in West Africa and the West Wing, as Ebola took thousands of lives abroad and spurred deep fears and nasty politics at home. All along, our team, led by President Barack Obama alongside local partners, international experts, and 3,000 American troops on the ground was driven by science and data: who was infected and how many were dying. By January 2015, the data had shifted. While Ebola persisted, case and mortality counts had dropped. The question before us was whether it was a lull or something more permanent. Many scientists, including well-respected government epidemiologists, voiced caution and warned that viruses change often.

“Pfizer postpones FDA request for COVID-19 vaccine for kids under 5” via Axios — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they are postponing their application to the FDA for the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 6 months and 4 years old. The companies said they “will wait for the three-dose data” because they “believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group.” Data on a third dose is expected to become available in early April. The FDA later said that it is postponing its advisory panel meeting for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, initially scheduled for Feb. 15, after it was notified by the companies “that new data have recently emerged regarding its emergency use authorization request.”

— CORONA ECONOMICS —

“Cities aren’t facing up to their ‘long COVID’ crisis: Downtown is in deep trouble” via Megan McArdle of The Washington Post — In deserted downtowns, it feels as if you’d stumbled upon the cemetery where nondescript office towers go to die. Between offices that have gone all-remote and the much larger number that will eventually settle on some hybrid model, post-pandemic downtowns are likely to be short, perhaps a quarter of their pre-pandemic workforce on an average day. And if the heart of the city has big dead patches, can the rest of the city be healthy? Or do America’s cities end up with the urban version of long COVID-19? It’s probably not an exaggeration to say that this is the most important problem facing cities in the next decade. Empty streets and stores mean fewer jobs, lower taxes, higher costs and a risk that things will decay further.

What Ella Joyce Schorsch is reading — “Inflation and other woes are eating your Girl Scout Cookies” via Rachel Wolfe of The Wall Street Journal — Girl Scouts are earning a new badge in global economic turmoil. A month into the national cookie-selling season, scouts have felt the effects of supply-chain woes and inflation. Some troops are grappling with shortages of flavors from S’mores to Samoas, plus the occasional angry grown-up customer ticked off about price increases, sometimes from $4 to $5 or $6 per box. The bakery that supplies cookies to 75 out of the 111 geographic areas, or councils, where Girl Scouts sell, is experiencing production delays, the Girl Scouts of the USA says.

— MORE CORONA —

“How the pandemic is changing our bodies” via Katie Camero of BuzzFeed News — Now, more than two years later, many people still spend more time living and working at home than they did in the past. Spending more time indoors is known to increase the risk of nearsightedness, or myopia. Although being indoors can protect you from sunburns and major risks of skin cancer from exposure to ultraviolet light, your vitamin D levels can drop because you’re not absorbing sunlight that helps your body produce it, notes Dr. Elizabeth Bahar Houshmand, a double board-certified dermatologist in Texas. Vitamin D supports immune health, muscle function, brain activity, and the absorption of important minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphate. The cost and need for insurance normally prevent many people from going to the dentist, but the pandemic, because of the nature of dental work, added another barrier to routine checkups.

— PRESIDENTIAL —

“Biden should have been ready to make his Supreme Court pick” via Colbert I. King of The Washington Post — It was two years ago this month that Biden made a promise at a debate before the South Carolina primary. From the time he made his promise, Biden knew or should have known shortly after that the universe in which he was working. He knew or should have known all he needed to know about the Black women serving on U.S. appeals courts and sitting as federal judges in district courts. During his first year in office, he should have learned who are the Black women not serving on the federal bench with the strongest credentials, records, qualifications, and dedication to the rule of law for service on the Supreme Court. Biden should have been ready to announce his choice.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Republicans may be divided over Trump, but that’s of little solace to Biden and the Democrats” via Dan Balz of The Washington Post — Democrats got another harsh reminder this past week of what the November elections could bring, which is to say trouble. With inflation roaring at a pace not seen in 40 years, intraparty Democratic debates about mask mandates and Biden’s weak approval ratings, the fundamentals for the midterm elections continue to look ominous for the Party. Even though the Republicans spent a good part of the week fighting among themselves, that is the overarching reality. The GOP remains a Party divided over Trump, the 2020 Election, and what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. They are a Party with no clear governing agenda, yet they could be in control of Congress a year from now.

“With Biden’s agenda hanging by a thread, Democrats question their leaders’ strategy” via Eli Stokols and Jennifer Haberkorn of the Los Angeles Times — For all the ire directed by liberal activists at two moderate senators who in recent weeks scuttled President Biden’s most ambitious plans, Democratic members of Congress increasingly cast blame on another duo for the failures, raising questions about whether the Party can resurrect the centerpiece of its agenda. Some frustrated Democrats say strategic blunders by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain were largely to blame for Biden failing to win passage of a massive social spending and climate plan. The men too frequently sought to appease progressives and their allied groups while antagonizing the moderates needed to pass the legislation, known as Build Back Better, they say.

“Florida Sheriff calls on Rick Scott to review DOD moving company” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics — A Florida Sheriff is calling on U.S. Sen. Scott to review a decision by the Department of Defense (DOD) to put HomeSafe Alliance in charge of the U.S. military’s global moving services. In November, the U.S. Transportation Command, a military division that oversees the transportation and relocation of troops and their goods, named HomeSafe Alliance LLC for the $6 billion contract bid. The coveted contract, among other goals, aims to reinvent how the DOD relocates troops by designating a sole moving company for service members. The department currently uses more than 900 companies to service the roughly 300,000 annual duty station changes among troops.

“Marble statue of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune to be unveiled July 13 in Washington” via Nicole Griffin of Spectrum 13 News — The marble statue of an American icon in Daytona Beach that will soon represent Florida in our nation’s capital now has an unveiling date. According to the Mayor of Daytona Beach, the marble statue of Dr. Bethune will be unveiled in the U.S. Capitol on July 13. Many here in Central Florida already got to see the masterpiece as it was displayed in Daytona Beach for two months. Bethune will be the first African American to represent any state in Statuary Hall. Later this summer, a bronze replica of that statue will also be given a permanent home in Riverside Park While Bethune helped Daytona Beach grow into what it is today, her legacy is even more wide-reaching.

— CRISIS —

“Florida’s militia movement grew for years before emerging at heart of Jan. 6 probe” via Michael Wilner, Kevin G. Hall, and Nicholas Nehamas of the Miami Herald — Two Christmases ago, Kelly Meggs became “state lead” of the Florida Oath Keepers. He didn’t waste any time making a splash. Just 12 days later, on Jan. 6, 2021, the grandfather known as “Gator One,” accompanied by his wife, Connie, joined a violent mob photographed breaching the U.S. Capitol, part of a throng loyal to defeated Trump and bent on overturning the 2020 Presidential Election. Their “stack,” a military-style line of mostly men in tactical gear marching through the mob, snaked through the crowd, each with a hand on the shoulder of the other, and into the building in one of the many shocking images from the assault, captured on video.

“Far-right groups find that Florida provides fertile ground — and a national stage” via Michael Wilner, Nicholas Nehamas, and Sarah Blaskey of the Miami Herald — Rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, hoping to thwart certification of the 2020 presidential election, came from all over the country. But no state has more residents facing federal charges for their conduct that day than Florida. Florida is the nation’s third-most-populous state, so it would figure to be home to a significant number of those arrested. But Florida’s influence goes beyond raw numbers. Some of the most prominent figures in the far-right so-called “patriot movement” live in Florida, making the state not just fertile ground for recruitment but a national stage for extremists with ambitions beyond school boards and statehouses.

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“Selling Trump: A profitable post-Presidency like no other” via Shane Goldmacher and Eric Lipton of The New York Times — In early December, Trump put on a tuxedo and boarded the private jet of a scrap-metal magnate and crypto-miner for a short flight across Florida, touching down at an airport in Naples. There, a long red carpet marked the pathway into a Christmas-decorated hangar filled with supporters of Trump who had paid $10,000 to $30,000 for the privilege of attending a party and taking a photo with him. The event had all the trappings of a typical high-end fundraiser: a giant American flag, a lectern, chandeliers, and an open bar. Frank Stallone’s band provided the music; an anti-Biden “Let’s Go Brandon” banner hung from the rafters.

Tweet, tweet:

Dishonest reporting at it again. Everything has been done lawfully, & all documents are in the works. Read with caution-typical corrupt media. We are working w/Bradley Impact Fund, a Donor-Advised Fund, to select charities that will receive the donations to foster children. https://t.co/5ZKr5SwIZz — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) February 12, 2022

Evergreen — “A weakened Trump? As some voters edge away, he battles parts of the Republican Party he once ran.” via Michael Scherer and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post — Trump’s power within the Party and his continued focus on personal grievances is increasingly questioned behind closed doors at Republican gatherings. The growing split is rooted in diverging priorities: Trump has pursued a narrow effort to punish those who challenged his efforts to overturn the 2020 election result, while also working to put people in power who would be more sympathetic to him should he try the same thing again. Other Republicans are more focused on finding palatable candidates most able to win in November. As a result, Trump and his endorsees now find themselves fighting against some elected GOP leaders.

“Trump turned over his records to the Archives. But the crisis isn’t over.” via Paul Musgrave of The Washington Post — Last month, the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved 15 boxes of presidential records from Trump’s private club at Mar-a-Lago. The initial reports conjured an incongruous image of mild-mannered, glove-wearing archivists executing a no-knock warrant to retrieve the country’s nuclear codes. Although some of the materials were marked as classified, most seem to have been innocuous items, such as a model of Trump’s proposed Air Force One redesign. For all the calm of the retrieval, the very fact that Trump could simply take the records and that they could remain in his possession for so long, demonstrates that our institutions still haven’t adjusted to the problem of a lawless and disorderly president.

—NEVER FORGET —

“Flags in Florida to fly at half-staff Monday to honor Parkland shooting victims” via USA Today Network — DeSantis announced that flags will fly at half-staff on Monday to honor the victims of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Broward County, four years ago. The U.S. and state flags will be flown at half-staff “at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday,” DeSantis said, “in memory of the lives lost in this tragedy.”

“Stoneman Douglas trauma endures, but healing continues” via Lois K. Solomon, Lisa J. Huriash and Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It was supposed to be a day filled with expressions of young love at a high school in one of Florida’s safest communities. But the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day 2018 turned it into a day of agony, confusion and despair, a day that created excruciating wounds that have yet to heal and, for some, never may. South Florida vowed never to forget the fallen, the 17 students and staff. Across the country, Parkland has become a synonym for the wanton violence that has been plaguing schools in the United States. For many in our community, the shootings were a wound from which they will never fully recover.

“BCPS to observe ‘a day of service and love’ in honor of MSD High School tragedy” via NBC South Florida — Broward County Public Schools will observe ‘A Day of Service and Love’ on Monday, Feb. 14 in commemoration of four years after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. Students, staff and volunteers districtwide will participate in various volunteer and service projects to remember the 17 students and staff lost and those injured on Feb. 14, 2018. “Projects will focus on the goal of reconnecting with peers, community, nature and self, and emphasizing positive and rewarding relationships, while raising awareness about important and meaningful causes,” according to a statement. A moment of reflection will be held on Monday, Feb. 14, at 10:17 a.m.

“Four years ago in Parkland, my world came apart. Now I’m putting it back together.” via Isabella Benjumea for the Orlando Sentinel — Right after my classmate walked in from the bathroom, right before the door had completely closed, I heard one of the scariest sounds of my life. It was a gas bomb filling the hallway with fog right outside my classroom, making it impossible for us to see anything. “Everyone get down on the ground now!” my teacher yelled, with fear in her voice. The doorknob was moving rapidly, as if someone was forcing it to open. After that, I remember hearing gunshots, screams, and cries for help. I remember people desperately running outside my classroom window, shots fired everywhere, and 911 calls. My school, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was a crime scene, filled with emergency personnel dragging dead kids of my age into ambulances. I was 14.

“Four years after Parkland, gunfire on school grounds reaches troubling new peaks” via Grace Hauk of USA Today — Four years after the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, the number of shootings on school grounds is reaching troubling new peaks. There were at least 136 instances of gunfire on school grounds between Aug. 1 and Dec. 31. The figure is nearly four times the average for that period since Everytown began tracking gunfire on school grounds in 2013. The shootings killed 26 people and wounded 96, marking the most recorded instances of gunfire and people shot in the five-month period since 2013. The new report comes nearly four years to the day after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida.

“Inspired by Parkland, new emergency system aims to help police speed their response to mass casualty events” via David Lyons of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — It took the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland just minutes to kill 17 people and wound 17 others. But authorities did not reach him until he escaped the school and was arrested on a nearby street. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport the previous year, where a gunman killed five and injured six, authorities quickly arrested him. But before the shooting ended, chaos enveloped police agencies who chased false rumors of a second shooter and passengers stampeded for the exits. In both cases, argues Ed McGovern, a retired major from the Hallandale Police Department who responded to both incidents, communications breakdowns led to confusion among law enforcement agencies that lacked information on who was located where.

—LOCAL NOTES —

“At-large Jacksonville City Council race like bad game of ‘Out of Context’” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — I will give some context to these unrelated, out-of-context and truncated quotes that were plucked from: 1, a story about one of Lenny Curry’s political committees being scammed; 2, a deposition regarding the JEA saga; and 3, a Q&A nine years ago with the headline, “Meet Tim Baker, one of the ‘30 under 30’ rising stars in Florida politics.” But first a bit of context for why I’d bother to find some Baker quotes, words he did say, and quite purposefully misrepresent them. Nick Howland and Tracye Polson are in a Special Runoff Election to replace the late Tommy Hazouri for an at-large seat on City Council.

“‘Highly suspect’: Unusual clusters of Miami voters switched to Republican, data show” via Bianca Padró Ocasio — More than 100 people who live in the twin Haley Sofge Towers, a public housing complex near the Miami River with about 475 units, changed their political party affiliations during a recent four-month period, adding to questions about whether some residents’ party affiliation was changed without their consent. Every single one of those voters, 103 of them, switched to the Republican Party. In recent weeks, the Haley Sofge Towers have become the focus of county investigators and media, as longtime voters say their political affiliation was changed without their consent after interacting with canvassers.

“How a tawdry steakhouse melee transfixed Miami politics” via Patricia Mazzei of The New York Times — Every so often, a petty political episode consumes Miami, its piquant details transfixing the city for days. Like the one that began this week at Morton’s Steakhouse during a late lunch when a lobbyist happened upon a city commissioner. The Morton’s affair, tawdry, overblown, and involving a cast of characters largely unknown outside of Florida, offers a window into Miami’s dynastic and often impenetrable politics, run by generations of Cuban American families that have been in power for decades. Understanding them requires detailed family trees and the patience to track long-unfolding feuds.

“Internal city memo reveals lawyers’ concerns over Inter Miami stadium lease agreement” via Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald — When Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced last month that a proposal to build a professional soccer stadium and commercial complex on a city golf course was finally ready for an all-important vote, the news surprised a team of attorneys who thought they were still hashing out unresolved issues in the billion-dollar deal. According to a legal memo sent this week to elected officials, lawyers working since 2019 to negotiate a series of complex agreements for the proposed Miami Freedom Park still had concerns about unresolved financial terms, deadlines, and the lack of evidence that the developer can finance the project when Suarez declared the deal done.

“Broward Sheriff Greg Tony ousts another deputy over excessive force” via Eileen Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Another Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy was fired Friday for a rough arrest when he used his arm to shove the head of a handcuffed man up against a patrol vehicle after threatening to stun him with a Taser, the Sheriff’s Office said. The suspect, who was no longer resisting arrest, was pinned face down in a knee hold. An advisory committee hand-picked by Sheriff Tony recommended that Ronald Thurston be suspended for three days without pay. Friday, several members of Tony’s command staff signed paperwork terminating the deputy immediately. Thurston, a deputy for nearly 23 years, has been an outspoken critic of the sheriff. He told investigators he does not believe his actions were forceful.

“Some St. Petersburg city workers say they can’t afford their city” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times — Some of the city’s lowest-paid workers say they can’t afford the city they serve. Ron Overing is one of them. He cares for his ill parents, and last spring, they had to move out of the two-bedroom apartment they had lived in for 20 years. They could no longer afford to live in their hometown. But the city requires many lower-wage employees to live within city limits. The union negotiated for it in the early 1990s to make sure local workers of color get hired. Now Overing and his parents live with relatives in Land O’ Lakes. He had to get a residency waiver to keep his job as a library assistant and commutes two hours a day. Then the city tried to impose another rule that workers say could have made it even harder to make ends meet: tying raises to job evaluations. Overing said he hadn’t had an evaluation in nearly two years.

“Disgraced Collier Deputy Manager resigns from secret lobbyist job; more Florida ties revealed, ethics experts weigh in” via Rachel Heimann Mercader of the Naples Daily News — Double-dipping Collier Deputy Manager Sean Callahan hit the ground running with his secret lobbyist job, securing high-stakes clients during his first month on the job, documents reveal. He began his role with the lobbyist firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck in March, the same month the county approved his request for an extended Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave of absence. “I just find it perplexing that he thought that he could get away with it,” longtime ethics watchdog Ben Wilcox said.

“Walton Commissioners OK hotel project in Miramar Beach, taking ‘common-sense approach’” via Jim Thompson of the Northwest Florida Daily News — Walton County Commissioners unanimously approved the development of two hotels in Miramar Beach on Tuesday, with one of those approvals coming reluctantly under the duress of a prior decision by the county’s Zoning Board of Adjustments to reduce the number of required parking spaces. Commissioners made short work of the first of Tuesday’s two approvals, voting to issue a development order for a 116-unit Staybridge Suites hotel on 2.39 acres on U.S. Highway 98 at Ponce de Leon Street.

— TOP OPINION —

“The lessons of the Parkland massacre resonated this year” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — It’s been four years since students and staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland learned what it was like to be stalked by a killer in a place they thought was safe. Since they learned how it felt to flee or hide as gunshots rang out; to be held for hours without knowing what was happening; to hear the names, one by one, of the people who died that day. In the following weeks, they learned about the heroism of people, such as athletic director Hixon, shot and killed as he ran toward the sound of gunfire, and assistant football coach Feis, who died shielding two other students. They learned how 14-year-old Loughran tried to save Pollack after being shot, only to have the shooter return and murder them both. They learned how 15-year-old Wang died, holding doors open so others could escape.

— OPINIONS —

“Follow the science?” via David Leonhardt of The New York Times — The CDC describes medium-rare hamburgers as “undercooked” and dangerous. The agency also directs Americans to avoid raw cookie dough and not to eat more than a teaspoon or so of salt every day. And the CDC tells sexually active women of childbearing age not to drink alcohol unless they are on birth control. If you happen to be somebody who engages in any of these risky activities, I have some bad news for you this morning: You apparently do not believe in following the science. The misery of the COVID-19 pandemic has left many Americans desperate for clear guidance on living safely. People want to protect themselves, their family and their communities, especially the most medically vulnerable members. This instinct is both understandable and profoundly decent.

“Republicans are attacking each other at the worst possible time” via Douglas Heye of The Washington Post — Politically, 2022 looks a lot like 2010, the last time Republicans won the House of Representatives. As a Democratic president’s popularity sagged, a Republican gubernatorial victory in Virginia signaled that the Democratic lock on Washington was in trouble. Republican voter enthusiasm began to rise, as did confidence about big GOP gains in Congress. If these were normal political times, it should be easy for Republicans all to sing from the same hymn book, focusing the Party’s energy on Biden and his congressional allies. Today’s tension between the RNC and the Capitol Hill GOP is somewhat reminiscent of the 2010 election cycle. Back then, the RNC was hit by wave after wave of controversy.

“Ron DeSantis should listen more to address all Florida residents’ concerns” via The Florida Times-Union editorial board — It would serve DeSantis well if he took time to listen to Ben Frazier, the Jacksonville activist who last month was taken out of a DeSantis news conference in handcuffs. Frazier wants to discuss the concerns and issues facing poor people and Black residents in the state. On the day of the news conference, he wanted to talk about COVID-19. DeSantis needs to hear about these issues, from health and redistricting to protests and voting rights. He needs to address the concerns of the residents he represents, not just those who share similar political beliefs. And some of those residents have concerns about what’s been happening during the current administration.

“Don’t say gay’ bill is just the beginning of Florida GOP’s cruelty to LGBTQ kids” via the Miami Herald editorial board — Florida Republican lawmakers have declared war on LGBTQ children, all in the name of freedom and “parental rights.” Aka, the rights of parents whose views of sex and sexuality are stuck with the GOP in the 1950s. Lawmakers don’t want to look bigoted and discriminatory, so they will attempt to put lipstick on this pig, because who’s against rights and freedom? — to hide the cruelty behind a slew of anti-LGBTQ legislation introduced this year. Last year, in the midst of a global pandemic that exposed severe inefficiencies in the state’s unemployment benefits system, lawmakers treated transgender athletes as the real threat to Florida and banned them from women’s sports.

“The Legislature’s big push this Session? Raise students’ level of ignorance” via Fabiola Santiago of the Miami Herald — To understand the state of education in 2022 Florida, take 19th-century poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s famous love question — and add a twist: How do I mess with thee, Florida public schools, this Legislative Session? Let us count the ways. The Legislature is attacking core critical-thinking values, censoring students and educators, forsaking real American history for whitewashed versions — and refusing children the right to public education in a healthy environment. Consider the misuse of taxpayer funds to punish urban districts seen as politically rebellious during the return to in-person schooling last fall at the height of COVID-19’s highly contagious and deadly delta variant.

“It’s time to cut the ‘movement tax’” via Austin Valle for the Orlando Sentinel — One of the most expensive taxes that Orange County imposes on its residents is what I call a “Movement Tax.” It won’t show up in the county budget because it isn’t paid to the public treasury. Instead, it’s paid to Ford, ExxonMobil, Geico, Jiffy Lube and Goodyear. The average annual cost of owning a car was $9,666 in 2021. This includes maintenance, gas, insurance, car payments, and most significantly, the depreciation value of the car itself. This $9,666 annual Movement Tax is the result of decades of sprawling development, underfunded transit, and an addiction to wide roads, wider highways.



—TODAY’S SUNRISE —

Supreme Court advice or no Supreme Court advice, DeSantis says he won’t sign current redistricting maps without a change.

Also on today’s Sunrise:

— Flags at half-mast to remember the victims of the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

— Is rooftop solar ready to go forward without net metering?

— The state CFO gets into the Valentine’s Day spirit to promote unclaimed property.

To listen, click on the image below:

— OLYMPICS —

“Olympic ‘golden kiss’: Tallahassee-born coach, Italian speed skater make waves, winning formula” via Marina Brown of the Orlando Sentinel — It’s the stuff movies are made of surely a feature on Wide World of Sports. To burnish a spectacular Olympic win, it also has a heady mixture of romance, loyalty, jealousy, and perhaps revenge. And all of it on display Monday in Beijing with Italian speedskater Arianna Fontana’s passionate rink-side kiss of her husband and coach, Tallahassee-born Anthony Lobello, who had a Florida State University cap attached to his belt. It was an act of belief in and credit-due to her husband and coach, Lobello, and showed the Italian Ice Sports Federation that “they had been wrong, and I had been right” in sticking with the coaching and training regimen of her husband.

“Erin Jackson is the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal — and it’s gold — at the Olympics” via Paul Newberry of the Orlando Sentinel — Jackson became the first Black woman to win a speedskating medal at the Winter Olympics. A gold one, at that. Jackson won the 500 meters Sunday with 37.04 seconds, giving the American speedskating program its first medal of the Beijing Games and first individual medal since 2010. But this one meant much more than national pride. The 29-year-old Jackson, a former in-line skater who switched to the ice shortly before the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, joined fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athletes to win long-track speedskating medals at the Olympics.

“A luger’s last Olympic shot never came. He gave his sled to the guys he lost to.” via Adam Kilgore of The Washington Post — Over the past week, Jayson Terdiman keeps hearing his tablet buzz in the wee hours of the morning. He knows what the notifications mean. He will open the screen and watch two American lugers lying on a black sled with sky blue runners and bows shaped like horns, gliding over ice painted with the Olympic rings. The lugers are Zachary DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, two 21-year-olds who took the place earmarked for Terdiman when they seized upon his singular devastation. The sled is his. At a race last month in Latvia, Terdiman and doubles partner Chris Mazdzer needed to finish first among three American sleds. A crash turned it into a nightmare.

“At the finish of the women’s 10K classic, a grand tapestry of gorgeous misery” via Chuck Culpepper of The Washington Post — As the first finishers finished and one of the great finish lines in all of sports readied for another show of its benign carnage, a Canadian woman crossed and careened into an angular sprawl onto her right hip. A Finnish bronze medalist crossed, tumbled and stayed prone for long enough a nap would have seemed nigh except for the 24-degree cold plus all that heaving. One of the utmost spectacles of sports, the finish line at a cross-country ski event of some distance, plays again serially here at the Olympics, as it did Thursday with something called a women’s 10-kilometer classic but more of a women’s 10-kilometer hell.

“At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia’s way” via Brian Carovillano and Ted Anthony of The Associated Press — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn’t here, technically. For the second time, its athletes are competing under the acronym ROC for the Russian Olympic Committee. The national colors and flag are banned because of a massive state-sponsored doping operation that goes back to the 2014 Sochi Games, which Russia hosted.

— ALOE —

“$25 popcorn, $159 tickets, $6,000 hotel stays. Disney keeps charging. Fans keep coming.” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — A few years ago, Disney upped its prices with one-day tickets to a single park costing as much as $124, and people went berserk. “Such a shame,” responded one reader on the Sentinel’s Facebook page. “We will probably never be able to go to Disney World again at this rate. Yikes!” Yet right after all those people vowed to stay away from Disney, the park proceeded to set both attendance and profit records. Yikes indeed. Today, one-day, one-park passes top out at $159, and Mickey has found all sorts of new ways to get his four-fingered hands into customers’ pockets by doing everything from raising the prices for food and drink to charging customers $15 to skip the ride lines.

“New Disney Cruise Line ship Disney Wish gets first taste of water” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — Disney Cruise Line’s new ship won’t be sailing from Port Canaveral until July, but it dipped its toes into the water for the first time today. The 144,000 gross-ton, 1,254-stateroom vessel has been under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenberg, Germany since 2020, assembled in pieces in the massive covered dry dock, but saw the light of day in a slow hourlong float out that was accentuated with Disney’s signature fireworks once it made it all the way out. Disney this month announced the ship’s debut was being delayed by six weeks so its first sailing from Port Canaveral will be July 14. Citing delays at the shipyard partly because of the omicron variant of COVID-19, the cruise line had to cancel 12 sailings, working with customers to either rebook or refund deposits.

“Your Disney park trip could be remembered in a famous museum. Here’s what to know” via Maddie Capron of the Miami Herald — All those decades of smiling in front of the Disney castle could get tourists a spot in one of the most famous museums in the country. People have been documenting their Disney theme park trips for years. From photos with beloved characters like Mickey Mouse to action shots on Splash Mountain, there could be enough photos to fill a museum with photos. The Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., is trying to do that, kind of. The famous museum is asking people to send in their old photos from trips to Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida for a new project it’s working on.

“Florida State softball players partnering with cryptocurrency exchange FTX for NIL deal” via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat — The upcoming Florida State softball season, which begins Friday, is the first since the name, image and likeness era started in college athletics last July. The Seminoles are hitting the ground running in this regard as the vast majority of the team signed individual contracts for NIL deals with cryptocurrency exchange FTX late last year. FTX, a website where people can buy or sell various cryptocurrencies, has entered the sports market on quite a few fronts. Recently retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an equity stake in the company and reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani is an ambassador for the brand.

