February 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Floridian Partners spins off Miami branch, now rebranded as Prodigy Public Affairs

Ryan NicolFebruary 15, 20222min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

What’s in a name? UCF’s latest fiasco over misused naming rights money

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ballard Partners sets up shop in Turkey

2022Headlines

Bill giving voters choice to reshape Alachua County Commission passes second committee

handshake lobbying
Rodney Barreto and Brian May will own and operate the Miami-based public affairs and consulting firm.

Floridian Partners, LLC announced it has formally spun off its Miami office. That Miami firm will now be rebranded as Prodigy Public Affairs, LLC.

Floridian Partners had operated with partners in dual Tallahassee and Miami offices. Now, the Miami wing will serve as its own firm, run by partners Rodney Barreto and Brian May.

Charles Dudley, who owns Floridian Partners alongside Jorge Chamizo, confirmed the move in a statement to Florida Politics.

“Rodney and Brian will continue their public affairs and consulting practice with their entire team in Miami as Prodigy,” Dudley said.

“The Tallahassee and Miami offices of Floridian had been operating separately for the past several years, and the formation and rebranding of the Miami office as Prodigy simply formalizes the independent ownership and operation in Miami.”

Chamizo and Dudley remain owners of the Tallahassee-based Floridian Partners, and will operate the firm alongside partners George Feijoo, Cory Guzzo, Gary Guzzo and Melissa Ramba. The Tallahassee team will continue legislative and executive branch advocacy and consulting.

Floridian Partners was founded in 2000. The firm has worked with high-profile clients such as Anheuser Busch, Duke Energy, Uber and many more on issues before the Legislature.

“Both Prodigy and Floridian look forward to their continued collaboration with many existing clients and the opportunity to develop more work together in the future,” Dudley added.

Both Barreto and May had more than two decades experience at Floridian Partners, which they will bring to Prodigy Public Affairs going forward.

Post Views: 0

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWhat’s in a name? UCF’s latest fiasco over misused naming rights money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
What’s in a name? UCF’s latest fiasco over misused naming rights money
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more