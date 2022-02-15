Floridian Partners spins off Miami branch, now rebranded as Prodigy Public Affairs

Floridian Partners, LLC announced it has formally spun off its Miami office. That Miami firm will now be rebranded as Prodigy Public Affairs, LLC.

Floridian Partners had operated with partners in dual Tallahassee and Miami offices. Now, the Miami wing will serve as its own firm, run by partners Rodney Barreto and Brian May.

Charles Dudley, who owns Floridian Partners alongside Jorge Chamizo, confirmed the move in a statement to Florida Politics.

“Rodney and Brian will continue their public affairs and consulting practice with their entire team in Miami as Prodigy,” Dudley said.

“The Tallahassee and Miami offices of Floridian had been operating separately for the past several years, and the formation and rebranding of the Miami office as Prodigy simply formalizes the independent ownership and operation in Miami.”

Chamizo and Dudley remain owners of the Tallahassee-based Floridian Partners, and will operate the firm alongside partners George Feijoo, Cory Guzzo, Gary Guzzo and Melissa Ramba. The Tallahassee team will continue legislative and executive branch advocacy and consulting.

Floridian Partners was founded in 2000. The firm has worked with high-profile clients such as Anheuser Busch, Duke Energy, Uber and many more on issues before the Legislature.

“Both Prodigy and Floridian look forward to their continued collaboration with many existing clients and the opportunity to develop more work together in the future,” Dudley added.

Both Barreto and May had more than two decades experience at Floridian Partners, which they will bring to Prodigy Public Affairs going forward.