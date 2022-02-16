February 16, 2022
Hillary Cassel raises $27K for House race, but loses her most serious rival

Anne Geggis

Hillary Cassel
The lawyer raised more than $27K in her Statehouse bid last month.

Democrat Hillary Cassel was ahead in the money race to represent House District 99 and replace term-limited Democratic Rep. Evan Jenne.

But now, the House map that’s all but certain puts her in House District 101 with no competitors. And her closest competitor in the money race to represent HD 99, Jeremy Katzman has opted to drop out of the race and run for Cooper City’s City Commission rather than face the incumbent Democrat, Rep. Michael Gottlieb, who is in the new House District 102, if current plans go forward.

“I live in a district where I would be running against someone I deeply respect and, who, in my opinion, is doing a very good job as a legislator,” Katzman said. “So I made the decision, which was very tough for me, to withdraw my candidacy for the state House.”

This was his first time running for elected office.

If a rival does appear, Cassel, a lawyer, has a total of $325,864 in cash on hand between her political committee, Friends of Hillary Cassel, and her personal account, including a $50,000 loan she made to her campaign at the beginning of the cycle. In January, she raised $21,875 between the two accounts.

Among her donors, lawyers were represented more than any other sector. She received her biggest single donations — $5,000 each — from two lawyers, David Low of Fort Lauderdale and David Pettinato of Tampa. Her personal account received donations from six more lawyers and a Sarasota law firm. So the legal industry chipped in $14,280 during the last month to Cassel’s campaign.

She received $2,500 from PJDCCI Construction Consultants in Boca Raton.

Cassel’s campaign spent a total of $7,349 last month. The biggest checks the campaign sent went to Johnson Strategies in Wilton Manors, which was paid $3,900 for consulting services. Spotlight Strategies in Orlando also received $2,000 for fundraising consulting.

Another Democrat in the race, Barry Faske, did not raise or spend any money last month. He retains $4,700 for his campaign. Redistricting puts him right on the border between HD 101 and House District 105.

Cassel’s new district, according to the latest House redistricting plan, seen as a certainty, includes parts of Dania Beach, Hallandale Beach, Davie and Hollywood.

The campaigns were facing a deadline to report all financial activity in January on Feb. 10.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

