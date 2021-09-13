Clay Miller narrowly tops HD 100 field in August fundraising

Clay Miller, the legislative director for Broward County Commissioner Beam Furr, raised more than $11,000 in August, putting him atop the House District 100 field for the month.

Miller still trails Bay Harbor Islands Council Member and former Mayor Jordan W. Leonard in overall cash on hand. But it’s the first time Miller has topped Leonard in monthly fundraising since Leonard entered the race in February.

Leonard added more than $10,000 during August, putting him close to Miller’s haul. Miami-Dade Democratic Party Treasurer Evan Shields raised nearly $7,400 between his campaign and political committee, Florida Future Fund. LGBTQ activist Todd Delmay added just over $3,000.

Delmay, Leonard, Miller and Shields are all running in the Democratic Primary to replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Joe Geller. Geller has already endorsed Leonard in the contest.

Wena Sutjapojnukul is the lone Republican in the race. She raised more than $2,300 during August. HD 100 is split between Broward and Miami-Dade counties, though those boundaries could be affected by the state’s redistricting process. The district currently leans heavily Democratic.

Geller won the HD 100 seat in 2014. He faced no opposition in his three subsequent elections.

Leonard still holds the lead in overall cash raised in the contest. As of Aug. 31, Leonard holds nearly $114,000 between his campaign account and his political committee, Americans for Florida. During August, Leonard raised $5,000 through his campaign and another $5,500 through his PC.

Miller has just under $59,000 in his war chest as of Aug. 31. Delmay holds just under $54,000, while Shields has just over $32,000 available.

On the Republican side, Sutjapojnukul retains just over $1,400.

Leonard and Shields were the biggest spenders during August. Leonard spent just under $5,200. The bulk of that — more than $4,700 — went to TLE Analytics for political consulting and voter data costs.

Shields spent just under $4,900. His campaign paid $1,500 to Progress for Florida for graphic design. Shields’ campaign manager, Jess Vocaturo, netted $1,200 for the month.

Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.