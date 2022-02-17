Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo to campaign with Tracye Polson ahead of Jacksonville Special Election

The campaign of Tracye Polson, a Democrat currently running for an open Jacksonville City Council at large seat, got new momentum Thursday, with three major endorsements and two candidates coming to town on her behalf.

On the heels of gubernatorial candidate and U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist campaigning with Polson, his two major opponents in the gubernatorial Primary race endorsed Polson as they made plans to campaign with her. The presumptive Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate also offered an endorsement.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said “Dr. Polson’s leadership in Jacksonville shows that she’s caring, she’s hardworking, and she’s ready to represent all of Jacksonville’s working families and neighborhoods. I’m proud to endorse Tracye … and look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in office.”

According to the Polson campaign, Fried is planning to visit Jacksonville on Sunday, Feb. 20 at a rally for Polson near the Supervisor of Elections Office downtown.

State Sen. Annette Taddeo will campaign with Polson Saturday, and she likewise offered a strong endorsemen. “Dr. Polson is a trusted voice for her community and will make a great Councilwoman for the city of Jacksonville. Her experience working with children, families, and veterans makes her the most qualified candidate to build public trust and move Jacksonville forward. I can’t wait to see what she accomplishes in City Hall.”

And though U.S. Rep. Val Demings will not be campaigning with Polson as of the most recent advisory, she offered her own strong endorsement. ” As a mental health professional and small business owner, Dr. Polson has been a critical leader in the Jacksonville community. On the City Council, I know she will continue her relentless work to build opportunity for every family by making Duval neighborhoods safer, helping small businesses thrive, and protecting taxpayer dollars from corruption.”

The fresh endorsements come as new polling shows a dead heat in the race between Polson and Republican Nick Howland.

University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab conducted an email poll of the Special Election and found the race between Polson and Howland is too close to call.

Polson and Howland each had 50% support, with partisans sticking with their parties. Just 3% of Republicans polled picked Polson and only 4% of Democrats went with Howland.

One metric to watch: Howland dominated Polson with no party affiliation voters polled. The survey showed 64% picked Howland, with 36% preferring his Democratic opponent.

Turnout as of Thursday morning is still under 9%, but leaning toward Polson. Democrats have a 4-point edge in overall turnout, but that lead has narrowed as early voting has continued.