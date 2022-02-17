February 17, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Final House committee advances Ethan’s Law to improve boating safety
Ethan Isaacs.

Jacob OglesFebruary 17, 20224min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Charlie Crist responds to Britney Spears’ public thanks for recognizing conservatorship abuse

HeadlinesJax

Nikki Fried, Annette Taddeo to campaign with Tracye Polson ahead of Jacksonville Special Election

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill to shield personal information of homeless individuals headed to House floor

Isaacs
The legislation is named for a boy killed at a 2020 Sarasota sailing event.

The death of a Sarasota boy in a boating accident could soon result in a new requirement for youth instructors.

The House Commerce Committee on Thursday unanimously advanced Ethan’s Law (HB 701), a bill named for Ethan Isaacs. The sixth-grader in 2020 was sailing with a youth group on Sarasota Bay when he was killed after a motorboat lost control.

Rep. Fiona McFarland, a Sarasota Republican, said it’s a tragedy that should not have occurred.

“He was out sailing with the sailing team on a rough and choppy day in Sarasota Bay and some of the boys were falling overboard out of their little small sailboats,” she recounted in the committee hearing. “The sailing instructor was in a motorboat and as he motored over to help some of these kids who are in the water he slipped and fell overboard.”

But the engine kept going, sending the motorboat spinning out of control, and soon killed 10-year-old Ethan.

McFarland’s bill would require anyone operating a vehicle as part of a watersport activity to wear an engine kill switch, a device attached to the operator so the motor cuts off in the event they fall overboard.

The bill also ramps up boating education. It would require materials produced by the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to address the dangers of sitting outside of designated parts of the boat, operating a vessel with people in water nearby, and the risks of starting an engine in gear or leaving a motor running while passengers are getting on or off. Of course, it will also educate people about the importance of engine cutoff switches.

McFarland noted that changes in federal law last year now require recreational boaters to wear such devices.

“We’re going to augment that requirement with education here in Florida and honor Ethan’s memory with this bill,” she said.

Mindy and Greg Isaacs, Ethan’s parents, spoke on the importance of the bill at a committee stop earlier this year. McFarland said she has worked closely with the family to craft legislation that could prevent a similar accident in the future.

A companion bill (SB 1650) sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters has not yet been heard in the Senate.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNikki Fried, Annette Taddeo to campaign with Tracye Polson ahead of Jacksonville Special Election

nextCharlie Crist responds to Britney Spears’ public thanks for recognizing conservatorship abuse

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Betty Sembler, drug addiction fighter and GOP icon, dies at 90

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more