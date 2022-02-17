Charlie Crist responds to Britney Spears’ public thanks for recognizing conservatorship abuse

Rep. Charlie Crist has shared words of support after pop-icon Britney Spears thanked the Congressman for acknowledging her harrowing conservatorship battle in a public post to her Instagram page.

“I’m so happy for her, and glad that her conservatorship resolved. God bless her,” Crist said in response to Spears.

Spears’ post thanking Crist and Rep. Eric Swalwell came after the Congressmen sent the pop star a letter congratulating Spears and her attorney on their “historic victories.” In the letter, sent in December, the two also invited Spears to come speak in Washington about her experience and her advocacy work.

“Many concerning issues that are commonplace in the guardianship and conservatorship process were brought to light,” the Congressmen wrote. “Your journey towards justice will inspire and empower many others who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process.”

The outreach from Crist and Swalwell follows Spears’ November legal victory, in which the singer was freed from a 13-year conservatorship under her father. During her conservatorship, Spears said she was forced to work against her will, performing even when she did not want to tour.

Spears also was unable to choose her own lawyer for most of the conservatorship, until after she publicly testified about the “conservatorship abuse” she said she endured.

In her Instagram post, Spears wrote she was “immediately flattered,” by the letter.

“I’m grateful that my story was even acknowledged,” Spears wrote. “Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life!!!”

“In a world where your own family goes against you, it’s actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy!!!!” Spears continued. “Again, I’m not here to be a victim although I’m the first to admit I’m pretty messed up by it all … I want to help others in vulnerable situations, take life by the balls and be brave!!! I wish I would have been … I was so scared and nothing is worse than your own family doing what they did to me … I’m lucky to have a small circle of adorable friends who I can count on.”