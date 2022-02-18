February 18, 2022
Daniella Levine Cava tests positive for COVID-19

SURFSIDE LEVINE CAVA AP PHOTO
This is the second confirmed time Levine Cava has contracted the virus.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has again tested positive for COVID-19.

Levine Cava said on Twitter she experienced “mild symptoms” Friday morning and took a COVID-19 test in accordance with “standard protocol.”

“Unfortunately, I tested positive,” she wrote, adding that she is “fully vaccinated and boosted” and would be following all safety and quarantine guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a subsequent post, Levine Cava highlighted Miami-Dade’s progress since positive COVID-19 case counts surged in late 2021. As she’s done frequently before, she urged residents to take all possible precautions.

“Miami-Dade has come a long way — our positivity rate is below 10% and we are finally seeing the light at the end of this dark tunnel,” she wrote. “Now is the time to get vaccinated and boosted, and if you’ve been exposed to get tested. I’m grateful to everyone for their well wishes.”

Levine Cava told Florida Politics she does not know how she was exposed to the virus.

“I am out and about so much and conscious about masking,” she said.

Because her symptoms are so mild, she said, the only treatment she’s seeking now “is hot tea and chicken soup.”

This is the second confirmed time Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor, has contracted COVID-19. On Nov. 30, 2020, she announced she had tested positive. Her husband, Dr. Robert Cava, was exposed by one of his patients earlier in the week. He also tested positive.

“We both remain in good spirits and have only mild symptoms,” she said on Twitter at the time. “Our family is no different from the thousands of other families at heightened risk of exposure due to the sacrifice of health care workers and first responders on the frontlines — the heroes and heroines who work to keep us safe. I’m more grateful than ever for their bravery.”

