Personnel note: Marco Giron is Miami-Dade County’s new film and entertainment chief

For the first time in 14 years, Miami-Dade County has a new film and entertainment chief.

Marco Giron, who previously served as deputy director of communications and film liaison for the city of Doral, has joined Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration to lead the Miami-Dade Office of Film and Entertainment.

He succeeds Sandy Lighterman, who in December left her post heading up the office — branded as FilMiami — to become film commissioner for Broward County. Lighterman, who had served as Miami-Dade film and entertainment chief since April 2008, officially took her new job Jan. 3.

In his new role Giron will oversee governmental interactions with some 200 production companies; numerous sound stages and recording studios; three Spanish-language production facilities; and a multitude of businesses supportive or adjacent to the motion picture, video, digital and still photography industries.

In addition to managing the Miami-Dade TV, Film and Entertainment Production Incentives Program — which offers a one-stop permitting system for projects shot in the county and its many municipalities — Giron’s office also oversees the use of tax credit incentives to lure projects to the county.

While in Doral, Giron helped to attract the multimillion-dollar production of “Bad Monkey,” a new series set to stream on Apple TV Plus starring Vince Vaughn, Alex Moffat and Michelle Monaghan. Its plot is based on a 2013 novel by retired Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen.

Prior to working for Doral, he worked in media relations for the City of Miami, where he managed marketing campaigns for Miami’s film and entertainment initiatives.

In July 2020, Giron ran unopposed to win a four-year term on the Miami-Dade Community Council representing a northwest portion of the county’s unincorporated area north of Miami Lakes and west of Miami Gardens.

At the time he served as a campaign chair for the Democrat Executive Committee, he was one of just 28 openly LGBTQ elected officials in Florida.