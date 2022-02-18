February 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Marco Giron is Miami-Dade County’s new film and entertainment chief

Jesse SchecknerFebruary 18, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

‘Tonight we vote with our feet’: St. Pete residents plan civil disobedience in response to housing crisis

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Dog fatally mauls volunteer at Florida shelter

BudgetHeadlines

Senate, House look to bridge $3.3 billion divide in budget talks as Gov. DeSantis’ agenda looms

Marco Giron
Prior to joining Miami-Dade County, he helped to secure a multimillion-dollar Apple TV Plus project in Doral.

For the first time in 14 years, Miami-Dade County has a new film and entertainment chief.

Marco Giron, who previously served as deputy director of communications and film liaison for the city of Doral, has joined Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration to lead the Miami-Dade Office of Film and Entertainment.

He succeeds Sandy Lighterman, who in December left her post heading up the office — branded as FilMiami — to become film commissioner for Broward County. Lighterman, who had served as Miami-Dade film and entertainment chief since April 2008, officially took her new job Jan. 3.

In his new role Giron will oversee governmental interactions with some 200 production companies; numerous sound stages and recording studios; three Spanish-language production facilities; and a multitude of businesses supportive or adjacent to the motion picture, video, digital and still photography industries.

In addition to managing the Miami-Dade TV, Film and Entertainment Production Incentives Program — which offers a one-stop permitting system for projects shot in the county and its many municipalities — Giron’s office also oversees the use of tax credit incentives to lure projects to the county.

While in Doral, Giron helped to attract the multimillion-dollar production of “Bad Monkey,” a new series set to stream on Apple TV Plus starring Vince Vaughn, Alex Moffat and Michelle Monaghan. Its plot is based on a 2013 novel by retired Miami Herald columnist Carl Hiaasen.

Prior to working for Doral, he worked in media relations for the City of Miami, where he managed marketing campaigns for Miami’s film and entertainment initiatives.

In July 2020, Giron ran unopposed to win a four-year term on the Miami-Dade Community Council representing a northwest portion of the county’s unincorporated area north of Miami Lakes and west of Miami Gardens.

At the time he served as a campaign chair for the Democrat Executive Committee, he was one of just 28 openly LGBTQ elected officials in Florida.

Post Views: 0

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSenate, House look to bridge $3.3 billion divide in budget talks as Gov. DeSantis' agenda looms

nextDog fatally mauls volunteer at Florida shelter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories