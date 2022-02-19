Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Michele Rayner for CD 13

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC (CBCPAC) is backing state Rep. Michele Rayner in her run for Florida’s 13th Congressional District.

The CBCPAC seeks to increase Black representation in the U.S. Congress and supporting candidates who champion causes of Black communities across the country.

“As a civil rights attorney and state legislator, Michele Rayner has shown she is a leader of integrity and purpose,” CBCPAC Chairman Rep. Gregory Meeks, a New York Democrat, said in a statement. “The Congressional Black Caucus PAC is proud to endorse Michele Rayner for Florida’s 13th Congressional District and look forward to her joining this caucus’ historic and enduring fight for a better America. Michele has worked tirelessly to give Floridian’s the opportunity to thrive and lessen the burden of societal obstacles on communities of color. Through her representation and advocacy, Michele will be an asset in Congress and a leader for the people our country needs.”

With 56 sitting Black members of Congress, it makes the current Congressional Black Caucus the largest in U.S. history. Rayner, if elected, would also be the first Black Congress member to represent CD 13. Rayner has already made history in the Florida House as the first openly-gay Black woman.

“My career, my advocacy and my record of public service have all been rooted by my lived experience as a Black woman,” Rayner said in a statement. “ It is an absolute honor to receive the support of the Congressional Black Caucus PAC and I recognize the responsibility and duty waiting for me in Congress. At every stage of my journey to arrive at this moment, I have used my platform to advocate for our most vulnerable, our communities of color, and in turn, all Americans who benefit from a more equitable society. I am ready to take the torch and continue this work in Congress too.”

In addition to CBCPAC, Rayner’s campaign has garnered support from groups like Victory Fund, Equality PAC, Democracy for America, LPAC, the Collective PAC, Elect Democratic Women PAC and National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC).

Florida’s CD 13 race will be one of the most closely watched in the 2022 midterms. U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is leaving a seat previously long held by Republicans. The race could help shift the balance of power in Washington.

Rayner faces fellow state Rep. Ben Diamond and former Obama administration official Eric Lynn in the Democratic Primary for CD 13.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will face off against either Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, former Lisa Murkowski adviser Amanda Makki, nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett or Christine Quinn.

Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020. Crist then beat Luna in the General Election with 53% of the vote.

Democrats have a voter registration advantage of 20,000 over Republicans in the district. But Republican presence has been growing since the GOP lost the seat to Crist.