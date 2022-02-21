Bill helping cover retired law enforcement dog vet costs cleared for House floor

A bill allowing the owners of retired law enforcement dogs to recoup some of their pet’s vet costs cleared its final House committee Monday.

HB 25, which allows former handlers or adopters of retired law enforcement dogs that served for five years or more to get up to $1,500 annually for veterinary costs, passed the House Judiciary Committee unanimously. The bill passed all three of its committee stops without opposition.

The bill provides $300,000 in recurring funding from the general fund to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to finance the program.

The bill defines a retired law enforcement dog as a dog that was previously in the service of, or employed by, a Florida law enforcement agency for the purpose of aiding in the detection of criminal activity, enforcement of laws or apprehension of offenders that has been certified in obedience and apprehension work. The bill requires FDLE to contract a nonprofit corporation selected through a competitive grant award process to manage the grant program.

Republican Rep. Sam Killebrew, the bill’s sponsor, said the training police dogs need is intensive and wears them out, giving them more chronic issues in older age than normal dogs.

“I kind of equate them to an NFL player after playing 10 to 12 years, they are pretty well beat up,” Killebrew said.

During the meeting, Killebrew also passed an amendment expanding eligibility to dogs injured in the line of duty. If a dog serves three years, and then an injury forces them into retirement, they will still be eligible for the funding.

Improving treatment of law enforcement dogs has been a theme over the past two sessions. A bill in the 2021 Legislative Session allowed EMTs to provide on-scene care and transportation for police dogs as they would for human law enforcement officers.

The bill’s Senate companion (SB 226) is scheduled to be heard by the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday at 9 a.m.