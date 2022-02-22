February 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrat Maxwell Frost rolls out new endorsements in CD 10

Scott PowersFebruary 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

The federal ‘protector’ of endangered Florida panthers now wants to kill one

HeadlinesInfluence

House tax cut plan — with added kick for soccer fans — heads to floor

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Hello, how are you?’ Telephone line not acceptable for telehealth in the House

Maxwell Frost 1
Frost is in a crowded Democratic field for open seat.

Much of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party continues to line up behind Gen Z activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s campaign for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. On Tuesday, his team announced new endorsements from several groups and 10 individuals.

The endorsements include those from the national group Progressive Change Campaign Committee, the Central Florida Progressive Democrats of America, and the Florida group Ban Assault Weapons Now.

Individual endorsements came from Orange County School Board Member Johanna López, who is executive director of the Alianza Center in Orlando; Florida Democratic Party state committee members Nadia Ahmad, Thomas Kennedy and Sanjay Patel; Patricia Brigham, president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida; Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Nate Douglas; Casselberry City Commissioner Chad Albritton; and activists and community leaders Nicolette SpringerCarmen Torres and Austin Valle.

“Maxwell Frost represents the next generation of leadership,” PCCC co-founder Stephanie Taylor said in a news release. “He is focused on the issues that matter for tomorrow, like taking on the climate crisis, creating good union jobs, and making sure anyone can see a doctor when they are sick. We’re proud to support Maxwell, and believe he will be an important voice in Congress.”

Frost is in a crowded field seeking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in CD 10. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate. CD 10 currently spans western Orange County, though redistricting may stretch it across northern Orange County instead. Either way, it is likely to remain a Democratic stronghold in the 2022 General Election.

Other Democrats in the race include Sen. Randolph Bracy, the Rev. Terence Gray, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson.

“I’m honored to have all of these incredible progressive organizations and leaders join our movement here in Orlando, where we’re picketing with unions, standing with teachers in their fight for better pay, and striving towards a fairer, more equitable county,” Frost said in the release.

“Our entire campaign is centered around seeing the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable. In one of the most diverse districts in the country, we’re fighting for Medicare for All, an economy that doesn’t leave anyone behind, and to combat climate change, which is one of the biggest threats to our way of life in Central Florida,” Frost added.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Hello, how are you?' Telephone line not acceptable for telehealth in the House

nextHouse tax cut plan — with added kick for soccer fans — heads to floor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories