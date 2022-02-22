Democrat Maxwell Frost rolls out new endorsements in CD 10

Much of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party continues to line up behind Gen Z activist Maxwell Alejandro Frost’s campaign for Florida’s 10th Congressional District. On Tuesday, his team announced new endorsements from several groups and 10 individuals.

The endorsements include those from the national group Progressive Change Campaign Committee, the Central Florida Progressive Democrats of America, and the Florida group Ban Assault Weapons Now.

Individual endorsements came from Orange County School Board Member Johanna López, who is executive director of the Alianza Center in Orlando; Florida Democratic Party state committee members Nadia Ahmad, Thomas Kennedy and Sanjay Patel; Patricia Brigham, president of Prevent Gun Violence Florida; Orange County Soil & Water Conservation District Supervisor Nate Douglas; Casselberry City Commissioner Chad Albritton; and activists and community leaders Nicolette Springer, Carmen Torres and Austin Valle.

“Maxwell Frost represents the next generation of leadership,” PCCC co-founder Stephanie Taylor said in a news release. “He is focused on the issues that matter for tomorrow, like taking on the climate crisis, creating good union jobs, and making sure anyone can see a doctor when they are sick. We’re proud to support Maxwell, and believe he will be an important voice in Congress.”

Frost is in a crowded field seeking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in CD 10. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate. CD 10 currently spans western Orange County, though redistricting may stretch it across northern Orange County instead. Either way, it is likely to remain a Democratic stronghold in the 2022 General Election.

Other Democrats in the race include Sen. Randolph Bracy, the Rev. Terence Gray, former State Attorney Aramis Ayala and civil rights lawyer Natalie Jackson.

“I’m honored to have all of these incredible progressive organizations and leaders join our movement here in Orlando, where we’re picketing with unions, standing with teachers in their fight for better pay, and striving towards a fairer, more equitable county,” Frost said in the release.

“Our entire campaign is centered around seeing the world through the eyes of the most vulnerable. In one of the most diverse districts in the country, we’re fighting for Medicare for All, an economy that doesn’t leave anyone behind, and to combat climate change, which is one of the biggest threats to our way of life in Central Florida,” Frost added.