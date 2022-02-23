February 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

House poised to pass bills on telehealth, drug overdoses, peer specialists
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Sen. Manny Diaz, Jr., R-Hialeah, speaks during the Senate Education Committee meeting, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Christine Jordan SextonFebruary 23, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.23.22

2022Headlines

Watch bodycam footage of Martin Hyde’s cantankerous traffic stop

HeadlinesInfluence

Annette Taddeo applauds Travis Hutson for accepting her amendment targeting voter registration fraud

FLAPOL113021CH006
The House is standing firm on not allowing audio only phone calls to be considered telehealth.

Three health care bills were discussed and rolled to third reading Tuesday to be considered when the chamber reconvenes later in the week.

A telehealth bill (SB 312) and a drug overdose prevention bill (SB 544) were amended before being rolled to third reading. The third bill (SB 282) is a priority for Sen. Darryl Rouson. It was not amended before being rolled to third reading. The bill allows for the use of peer specialists in alcohol and drug abuse programs, identifying them as an essential part of a coordinated system of care for the treatment of substance use disorder.

Meanwhile, telehealth is a top priority for Americans for Prosperity as well as physician groups, and the House has agreed to consider SB 312 by Sen. Manny Diaz. The Senate bill would have allowed for telephone audio only calls to be considered telehealth. But the House tagged on an amendment that deleted the change, leaving the bill identical to its House counterpart, which does not allow for audio-only calls.

The House also altered SB 544, a bill aimed at preventing drug overdoses by allowing pharmacists to order an emergency opioid antagonist for a patient or a caregiver of a patient. The bill also authorizes public schools to purchase or enter an arrangement to receive a supply of the opioid antagonist naloxone.

The Senate bill required the school district to adopt a protocol for tor the administration of naloxone by trained school personnel. The Senate bill also made clear that the school district and its employees and agents are not liable for any injury arising from the use of the drug if it is administered by trained school personnel who follow the standing protocol and whose professional opinion is that the student is having an opioid overdose. The bill made an exception if the employee’s actions were wanton or willful.

But the House tagged on an amendment that deleted that language and replaced it with wording that states, “a school district employee who administers an approved emergency opioid antagonist to a student … is immune from civil liability.”

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAnnette Taddeo applauds Travis Hutson for accepting her amendment targeting voter registration fraud

nextWatch bodycam footage of Martin Hyde's cantankerous traffic stop

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories