February 23, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Watch bodycam footage of Martin Hyde’s cantankerous traffic stop
Sarasota police body cam footage of Martin Hyde's traffic stop.

Jacob OglesFebruary 23, 20226min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.23.22

HeadlinesInfluence

House poised to pass bills on telehealth, drug overdoses, peer specialists

HeadlinesInfluence

Annette Taddeo applauds Travis Hutson for accepting her amendment targeting voter registration fraud

Screen Shot 2022-02-22 at 10.40.45 PM
'You’re talking to a congressional candidate like this?'

Police bodycam footage of a traffic stop shows congressional candidate Martin Hyde immediately becoming argumentative to police.

“You are making career decisions,” the Sarasota Republican told Officer Julia Beskin during a fractious interaction.

The footage confirms notes that appeared on a traffic citation written by Beskin, who ultimately cited Hyde for speeding, failure to produce a valid registration and texting while driving.

Hyde has faced criticism for days regarding the Valentine’s Day stop, and has said he’s been barraged with voice mails attacking his behavior. For his part, Hyde told Florida Politics last week he had apologized to Beskin after the incident.

But the newly released footage shows a much larger incident than initially was apparent, with multiple other police officers called to the scene, whether at Hyde’s request to see a supervisor or based on Beskin’s calls for backup.

Immediately after being pulled over, Beskin in the video walks to Hyde’s vehicle window and speaks to him about why she pulled him over. She had tagged Hyde driving 57 miles per hour in a 30-mph zone.

“You don’t need to point at me, officer,” Hyde tells Beskin. “I’ll just call the chief. You know who I am, right?”

Beskin says she does, and later in the video is seen privately saying his name to dispatch.

“The driver is being extremely uncooperative,” she states. “Martin Hyde. I just gave him three tickets.”

Hyde during the stop not only alludes to calling Rex Troche, but says he will call Marlon Brown, the city manager, and then the Mayor.

He talks over Beskin as she hands him tickets, and at one point pulls out his cell phone, which bears his campaign logo.

“Do you think you’re winning? Do you?” Hyde says. “You’re talking to a congressional candidate like this?” He later repeatedly states “you’re lying” and demands Baskin wait while he calls a supervisor to the scene.

Beskin says she will wait, and when she returns to her patrol care, Hyde leaves his vehicle. Beskin asks Hyde multiple times to remain in his vehicle for his own safety.

While Hyde initially declines to produce his registration, he later finds an expired registration to present to Beskin, who says she has already written a ticket.

He later tells another officer, “The registration was right there and she deliberately chose to write the ticket.”

Several police cars ultimately arrive on the scene, and some officers indeed suggest Beskin’s calls over the police radio made it seem as if Hyde was acting violent rather than simply argumentative.

But Hyde continues to assert he’s a law-abiding citizen and she should be the one facing consequences for her handling of the traffic stop.

“We’re going to make sure she pays the price for being disrespectful,” he tells another officer.

Hyde has run for Sarasota City Commission twice, and has been a fixture in public comment at Sarasota City Commission and Sarasota County School Board meetings. He’s earned a reputation as a hothead. Former Sarasota City Commission candidate Rob Grant recently called police and alleged Hyde had called him a “f***ing d***head” unprompted when the two crossed paths at Pastry Art.

But he’s also built a certain populist political reputation. That’s been enough to earn him the endorsements of right-wing figures Roger Stone and Michael Flynn as he challenges U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan in a Republican Primary.

Congressional candidate Martin Hyde during a Sarasota traffic stop Feb. 14. from Fla_Pol on Vimeo.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousHouse poised to pass bills on telehealth, drug overdoses, peer specialists

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.23.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories