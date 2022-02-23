Financial literacy class legislation gets straight A’s at committee stops

Legislation requiring high school students take a financial literacy and management class passed its final House committee Wednesday.

HB 1115, which would require all students to take a half-credit financial literacy class before graduating, passed the House Education and Employment Committee unanimously. The legislation has passed all three of its committee stops without a single down vote.

The class will teach students about banking practices, money management, credit scores, managing debt, loan applications, insurance policies and local tax assessments. The legislation passed with little discussion or comments from committee members.

Republican Rep. Demi Busatta Cabrera, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation is aimed at helping all of Florida’s students regardless of their career goals.

“Whether our students are headed to one of our great colleges or universities, a valuable trade or apprenticeship program, the military or a career in the arts, every single one of them deserves to be equipped with education and information on how to succeed and thrive financially in our society,” she said.

The bill’s Senate companion (SB 1054) is even further along the process. It is set to be voted on by the Senate during its floor session Wednesday afternoon. The legislation also passed its two committees unanimously.

The bill’s next stop is the House floor.