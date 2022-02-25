Byron Donalds: Young Americans are facing the ‘political question of our time’

Republican U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds warned CPAC attendees Friday that Democratic leaders are targeting the young as part of an effort to roll out socialism in America.

Donald’s roughly 10-minute speech in Orlando tackled a slew of topics including inflation, capitalism and critical race theory.

It also featured jabs at Democratic figures including President Joe Biden and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Young Americans, he contended, are facing the “political question of our time.”

“The battle for our future, the battle for our country, the battle for our economy is in every public school, every private school, every charter school and every home school across America,” said Donalds, who represents Naples and other Southwest Florida communities.

A freshman Representative, Donald lambasted the latest Democratic initiatives such as Build Back Better and the American Rescue Plan.

They, he said, are leading to record inflation. According to the Federal Reserve, one key inflation gauge is up 6.1% over the last year, marking a 40-year high.

He also criticized ongoing discussions on gender identity, race issues and socialism in the classroom. Donalds decried the economic beliefs of progressive leaders Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders as “stupid.”

Capitalism, he contended, has fueled America’s growth and allowed Americans to reach their full economic potential.

“They want you and they want me and they want every hardworking American to bend the knee,” Donalds said of Democrats to an applauding crowd. “But America has woken up and we realize that we’re not going down a socialist road and we’re gonna fight that this November.”

Donalds further decried Democrats’ discussions about adding additional justices to the Supreme Court. The move, he asserted, is an effort to water down the conservative-leaning court.

“They want a Supreme Court that will enshrine socialism in these United States,” Donalds said.

CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — is a four-day gathering of conservative leaders, figures and supporters in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to attendees Thursday and Sen. Marco Rubio, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Rep. Greg Steube spoke at the event Friday.

The leaders touched several topics including Ukraine, Marxist influence, foreign policy and illegal immigration.

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak Saturday.