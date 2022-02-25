Greg Steube at CPAC: U.S. under Joe Biden is failing on the world stage

President Joe Biden is culpable in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Republican Congressman Greg Steube of Florida warned Friday at CPAC.

An Army veteran who served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Steube decried Biden as a poor leader who’s supposed foreign policy failures have in turn empowered adversaries such as China and Russia. Steube argued that America’s weak foreign influence poses a broader threat to national security.

Unlike former President Donald Trump, who maintained peace through “strength,” Steube contended that Biden exhibits weakness on the world stage.

“China knows that they can do whatever they want and Biden will do nothing to stop it,” said Steube, a member of the House Committee of Foreign Affairs. “America must have the will, the strength, the intellect to counter the rising threats that we face from our enemies.”

Steube did not advocate for U.S. military intervention in Ukraine. He did, though, warn China is plotting a move of their own.

Among other characterizations, Steube described China as an unmatched threat with “unparalleled sophistication.”

The solution: conservative leadership, sanctions and tariffs, Steube said.

“Conservatives will take on China with the toughest package of sanctions ever proposed by Congress,” Steube vowed.

Biden’s handling of foreign affairs is an ongoing discussion at CPAC. Several speakers, including Steube, are critical of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — Biden’s other notable foreign affairs test.

“We’ve already given the Taliban an entire country in the Middle East, along with billions in our military equipment and weapons,” Stuebe said. “Biden is encouraging war through his weakness.”

CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — is a four-day gathering of conservative leaders, figures and supporters in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to attendees Thursday. Sen. Marco Rubio spoke Friday ahead of Attorney General Ashley Moody.

The leaders touched several topics including Ukraine, Marxist influence and illegal immigration.

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak Saturday.