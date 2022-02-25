Ashley Moody at CPAC decries lack of enforcement at southern border

Attorney General Ashley Moody doubled down Friday at CPAC, amplifying calls for the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

Moody is among a slew of Republican attorneys general demanding his resignation amid a crisis at the southern border.

Speaking on a CPAC panel in Orlando, Moody lambasted Mayorkas, saying the appointee of President Joe Biden is failing to enforce laws already on the books.

She mocked Mayorkas’ appearances at the border, and questioned his choice to wear a Border Patrol jacket during visits.

“Why are you wearing that? You’re not letting us follow the law,” Moody quipped.

Moody joined Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the border in January as part of a border security discussion.

Illegal immigration issues are among the top priorities of Gov. Ron DeSantis, an outspoken critic of Biden and a 2024 GOP presidential contender.

DeSantis and colleagues argue a porous border is a threat to Floridians. Moody shared the story of a 24-year-old Honduran immigrant who posed as a minor at the border and was flown into Jacksonville by federal authorities.

Police arrested the immigrant, Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, after he killed a father of four in Florida. Authorities learned Ulloa’s real age months later after his incarceration.

“We are feeling the effects from this lack of enforcement of the rule of law,” Moody said.

The issue of enforcement, Moody added, isn’t an isolated problem. She lambasted large progressive cities led by “radical prosecutors.” They, she added, are causing “chaos” in the streets and incentivizing organized crime.

“It’s not rocket science on how to lead a state in this nation,” Moody said, characterizing “individual liberty” and law and order as top priorities in Florida.

Moody’s critique of organized crime comes as Republican lawmakers promote a bill that would intensify penalties against retail theft.

The proposal (HB 1511), filed by Newberry Republican Rep. Chuck Clemons, would implement stiffer penalties against thieves who steal from multiple stores within a short period of time.

Circumstances at the border, meanwhile, are dire and growing worse. Border authorities in 2021 recorded a record-breaking 1.7 million border arrests.

Looking forward, immigration officials are bracing to average as many as 9,000 daily border arrests later in spring.

CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — is a four-day gathering of conservative leaders, figures and supporters in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to attendees Thursday. Sen. Marco Rubio spoke to Friday ahead of Moody about Ukraine and his fears of Marxist influence.

Former President Donald Trump is slated to speak Saturday.