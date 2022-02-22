February 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody calls on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign

A.G. GancarskiFebruary 22, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

The federal ‘protector’ of endangered Florida panthers now wants to kill one

HeadlinesInfluence

House tax cut plan — with added kick for soccer fans — heads to floor

2022Headlines

Democrat Maxwell Frost rolls out new endorsements in CD 10

ASHLEY MOODY GRID
'Secretary Mayorkas has failed to deliver.'

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody led a call from Republican attorneys general for the resignation of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Citing the continued failure to enforce federal law, Attorney General Moody and the multistate coalition of attorneys general are demanding Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas leave office as his failed leadership is resulting in a disaster at the southwest border and puts the nation on the verge of a national security crisis,” asserted a media release from Moody’s office.

A quote attributed to Moody elaborated on those contentions.

“Secretary Mayorkas has failed to deliver on the core function of the agency he runs: ‘to secure the nation from the many threats we face.’ Through his refusal to enforce federal laws, including deporting criminals and maintaining order at the border, he has put America and our respective states on the verge of a national security crisis. The only individuals who are more secure because of our DHS Secretary are the drug cartels and human smugglers. Secretary Mayorkas should admit his failure to achieve the basic mission of this agency and resign immediately,” Moody asserted.

AGs from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia signed on to a letter filled with blistering rhetoric.

“From the time you took office to December 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in our country six times over — an increase of more than 30 percent since before you took office. If that much was detected and seized, we shudder to think how much more is slipping through each day. … Any competent leader facing such disastrous results would quickly alter their policies to abate the extraordinary harm. … Yet you continue undeterred, oblivious … to the destruction and deaths you are causing in American communities,” read the letter, which continued in that vein.

Border policy has been a concern of Attorney General Moody’s, especially since President Joe Biden’s inauguration. She has repeatedly called attention to fentanyl surging over the Mexican border, and she went to Texas last month for a security briefing from Gov. Greg Abbott.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 2.22.22

nextMarco Rubio warns that Vladimir Putin isn't stopping in Ukraine anytime soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories