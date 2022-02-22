Ashley Moody calls on DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody led a call from Republican attorneys general for the resignation of the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Citing the continued failure to enforce federal law, Attorney General Moody and the multistate coalition of attorneys general are demanding Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas leave office as his failed leadership is resulting in a disaster at the southwest border and puts the nation on the verge of a national security crisis,” asserted a media release from Moody’s office.

A quote attributed to Moody elaborated on those contentions.

“Secretary Mayorkas has failed to deliver on the core function of the agency he runs: ‘to secure the nation from the many threats we face.’ Through his refusal to enforce federal laws, including deporting criminals and maintaining order at the border, he has put America and our respective states on the verge of a national security crisis. The only individuals who are more secure because of our DHS Secretary are the drug cartels and human smugglers. Secretary Mayorkas should admit his failure to achieve the basic mission of this agency and resign immediately,” Moody asserted.

AGs from Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and West Virginia signed on to a letter filled with blistering rhetoric.

“From the time you took office to December 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in our country six times over — an increase of more than 30 percent since before you took office. If that much was detected and seized, we shudder to think how much more is slipping through each day. … Any competent leader facing such disastrous results would quickly alter their policies to abate the extraordinary harm. … Yet you continue undeterred, oblivious … to the destruction and deaths you are causing in American communities,” read the letter, which continued in that vein.

Border policy has been a concern of Attorney General Moody’s, especially since President Joe Biden’s inauguration. She has repeatedly called attention to fentanyl surging over the Mexican border, and she went to Texas last month for a security briefing from Gov. Greg Abbott.