Judge closes book on case alleging harm from sugarcane burns in the Glades

A judge dismissed a case Friday alleging Glades residents are being harmed by pollution from controlled sugarcane burns.

The plaintiffs agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, which would bar them from refiling the lawsuit.

“As sugarcane farmers have maintained from the start, the case against air quality in the farming region was without merit. We believed the science, data, and regulations that support our work every day would show that the air quality in the Glades is ‘good’ — the highest quality under federal regulations,” said Judy Sanchez, U.S. Sugar’s Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs.

“The plaintiffs are walking away from their case after U.S. Sugar recently released three years of air quality data and its second annual State of Our Air Report, which provided scientific, accurate, and actual air quality data from both publicly available monitors and a series of private monitors located throughout the farming communities. Every one of these monitors provided consistent data confirming the Glades air is safe, healthy and ‘good.’ This data also confirmed air quality in the Glades region meets all state and federal clean air standards.”

Sanchez argued the plaintiffs in the case failed to show sufficient evidence that the burns harmed members of nearby communities. A judge overseeing the case had previously dismissed the claims in 2020, saying “there is nothing in the amended complaint showing that each of the plaintiffs has been harmed by all of the defendants.”

The judge allowed plaintiffs to refile the case and produce that evidence, though later filings were also called into question. The suit, filed in June 2019, is now dead.

Florida Politics has reached out to a firm representing the plaintiffs for comment and will update the piece if they reply.

Sugarcane burns are done to remove leafy material from the stalks before they are harvested and moved to a mill. The Florida Forest Service is tasked with regulating those burns. Permits are only issued if wind flow is not directing smoke to a community, which could cause potential spread of harmful material.

A county-by-county analysis of air pollution done by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows counties where those fields are located are cleaner than the state average. And Sanchez also referenced a recent report backed by sugar farmers which confirmed state data showing evidence of clean air in the Glades.

“Throughout these continued attacks both in court and by well-funded outside activist groups coming into our cities, the people of the Glades communities have demonstrated unwavering support for our local farmers who live here, work here, and raise our children here,” Sanchez added.

“They understand that our farming practices are safe, environmentally sound and among the most advanced and heavily regulated in the nation.”