February 26, 2022
John Snyder raises another $37,150 to defend House seat

Anne Geggis

Snyder now has $180,770 to spend defending his seat.

Contributions from the insurance industry helped to lift Palm City Republican Rep. John Snyder’s January haul to $37,150 — all raised before Session convened Jan. 11 — campaign finance records show.

January’s collections to his personal campaign and his committee leave the freshman Representative with a total of $180,770 to spend defending his House seat for which the district is being renumbered and boundaries shifted slightly, redistricting plans show.

After spending $7,083 in January, Snyder has $180,770 to spend defending his seat.

His biggest single January contributor, $6,000, came from Garcia Family Farm and development company in Virginia Beach, Va., but the insurance industry accounted for the largest proportion of donations among industries, giving him a total of $6,000 to his committee with a $2,500 check coming from both American Property Casualty Insurance, based in Chicago and United Group Underwriters, based in Miami Gardens.  He also received $2,000 from Hillcrest Memorial Park, a cemetery in West Palm Beach.

Snyder’s personal campaign account received $1,000 checks from Joseph Walsh, a Biscayne construction company; White Rock Quarries in West Palm Beach; Star Farms Corp. in Belle Glade; Armellini Express Lines, a trucking company in Palm City; Gary Hendry, event planning in Jensen Beach, AT & T Florida PAC, based in Tallahassee; Horizon Therapeutics USA of Deerfield, Ill., FRF Political Committee, based in Tallahassee; Nomi Health Inc., based in Orem, Utah; and Warfield Investments in Virginia Beach.

Snyder campaign’s paid $6,038 to Capital Fundraising Consultant based in Stuart for finance consulting and $1,000 to Public Concepts in Jupiter for advertising.

Redistricting plans show that Snyder’s district will likely remain largely intact, but the number would change from House District 82 to House District 86. Partisan performance analysis from Matt Isbell MCI Maps shows that voters in the new HD 86 district preferred President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden by more than 20 percentage points.

Snyder beat his Democrat opponent, Elisa Edwards Ackerly, in the 2020 election handily, drawing nearly 65% of the vote.

Raymond Denzel has filed for the Democratic nomination for the same seat. He did not raise any money during January. He has $210 cash on hand for his campaign.

Snyder is barred from raising money while the Legislature is in Session.

The campaigns faced a deadline earlier this month to report all financial activity through Jan. 31.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

