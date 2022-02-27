Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 Legislative Session — 2.27.22

Good Sunday morning.

Just think, in two weeks, those of us with school-age children will be headed into Spring Break. We’ll hit the beach or Disney World or visit our relatives.

Expect a La Niña pattern to keep Florida warmer and drier than usual as spring officially approaches, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and little to no rain most days, John McMichael of the National Weather Service told the Tampa Bay Times. And with new, relaxed mask-wearing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, March and April promise to be the “hot vaxxed” season of celebration we’ve all been longing for.

The only thing standing in the way of this glorious time for readers of “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the 2022 Legislative Session, is the House and Senate hashing out a $100+ billion budget. Oh, and lawmakers also have to reach some sort of consensus on what shape Florida’s congressional districts take.

Wilton Simpson, Chris Sprowls, and 158 other lawmakers and their staff have two weeks to figure it all out.

My prediction?

The budget comes in nice and easy. There’s just too much money in play for it not to. Look for a lot of policy to be entwined in the budget conforming bills to protect some leadership priorities from the Governor’s veto pen.

As for the congressional maps, the House, smartly, moved closer to the Senate position on multiple issues — Congressional District 10, Tampa Bay, etc. The House and Senate will agree to a congressional map, just not the map the Senate has already passed or one of the two maps moving through the House. Gov. Ron DeSantis will likely veto this conciliatory map because he won’t like what the Legislature does with Florida’s 5th Congressional District.

But I am not so sure the House and Senate come back to redraw a new map. They might just let it all go to the courts for the shape of the districts to be decided there.

Bottom line: Keep those Spring Break plans in place. I know I am.

Speaking of which, Monday is Michelle‘s 41st birthday. After the year she has been through, her birthday, always a big deal, has turned into a full-throated celebration. Feel free to tweet at her @MichelleTodd.

Thanks, and enjoy your Sunday.

— DeSantis approval above ground —

A new St. Pete Polls survey shows DeSantis above 50% approval, while the Florida Legislature is barely above water.

— Governor numbers: The poll shows nearly 54% of Floridians approve of DeSantis’ job performance, while 38% disapprove. That gives him nearly a +16 net rating, with just 8% saying they’re unsure. The results come just days after DeSantis spoke at CPAC, cementing himself as a fixture in the national conservative scene.

— Different story for Legislature: A far lower share of Floridians — 37% — approve of the Legislature’s job performance this Session. Just over 35% disapprove, leaving the Legislature’s rating at +2, but within the survey’s margin of error of 2.4 points (which applies to both the approval and disapproval rating. A sizable 27% of respondents said they weren’t sure.

— What it means: DeSantis has a slightly higher disapproval rating than the Legislature — 38% to 35%. But his 17-point advantage in approval (54% to 37%) shows he’s generated stronger appeal among Floridians, especially conservatives. The poll found 83% of Republicans approve of DeSantis, while just under 55% of GOP respondents say the same of the Legislature. Lawmakers’ pushes on controversial issues, such as abortion limitations and restrictions on teaching about LGBTQ issues, are also likely stoking some more polarization. DeSantis has a net +24 rating among independents. That number is just +4 for the Legislature, though DeSantis will likely sign those controversial bills.

— Today is already so bad —

Floridians fear the impact of Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine last week. As troops battled over Kyiv, Fresh Take Florida spoke to residents of the Sunshine State with ties to Ukraine to get their reaction.

— Tough decisions: Anastasiia Valenko of Tallahassee left Ukraine in 2011, but her parents and grandmother are still there. “I had to have a couple of very uncomfortable conversations with my husband when we decided that no matter what — even if our parents die — we’re just staying here,” she said, fearing a return to Ukraine now. “We’re not trying to attend a funeral or anything because we have a son. So, he needs both parents.”

— Too late for some: Michael McCarthy of Tampa has lived in Ukraine for four years, but he was evacuated ahead of the Russian invasion. A U.S. citizen, he left for Egypt after officials urged him to get out of Ukraine. “Some people just today decided that they wanted to leave when the reality of a war hit them,” McCarthy said of the day bombs started falling. “Unfortunately, they probably delayed too long.”

— No other options: Alona Bondarenko of Boca Raton said she called family in Ukraine Thursday, warning them to flee. But not everyone can do so. “Not a lot of people are going to move from Ukraine because they don’t have options,” Bondarenko said. “They don’t have a place to go.”

— Unity proclamation with Ukraine —

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried issued a Cabinet proclamation last week offering solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

— The backdrop: The proclamation came shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine. Ukrainian forces and civilians continue to fend off a Russian invasion in the largest European conflict since World War II.

— Well wishes: “We must unite as a state, nation, and global community to condemn these actions of war from Vladimir Putin,” Fried said in a statement shortly after the invasion.

— The others: DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis have said little, if anything, publicly about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “Why would you expect the Governor of Florida, at a conference in Florida, to talk about Russia and Ukraine?” DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw asked a critic of the Governor’s silence.

— Patronis joins Truth —

Patronis joined the stampede of people joining Truth — a new social media platform from former President Donald Trump.

— Patronis’ review: “As Big Tech keeps canceling conservatives, we need a place where the free expression of ideas is still valued,” Patronis wrote on Twitter. “Love it! Check it out!”

— The platform: Trump, who is banned from several social media platforms, announced plans to launch Truth in October. The site “encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology,” it says.

— Family drama —

The annual effort to end permanent alimony will go before the Senate Appropriations Committee when it meets at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

— Want drama? Say no more. The second stop for SB 1796 is expected to draw a bundle of alimony payers to the Florida Capitol, where they will regale committee members with stories of just how painful it is to pay their exes.

— The bill sponsor, Sen. Joe Gruters, is sure to play up their plight as well — when the bill advanced through its first stop, he described payers as “indentured servants,” which presumably means the payees are akin to sweatshop foremen.

— Not enough? Well, expect there to be first wives (and first husbands) aplenty, too. As in past years, the measure would allow some people off the hook. Specifically, those who have reached “retirement age” could terminate their obligation entirely.

— Think about the children. SB 1796 would also set up a presumption of 50-50 timesharing, which organizations such as the Family Law Section of The Florida Bar say is not in children’s best interest.

The retroactive portions mean the 2022 effort faces the same hurdles as past alimony reform bills. A similar effort to end permanent alimony made it to then-Gov. Rick Scott’s desk in 2016 but was vetoed over its potential effects on established alimony agreements. Doomed or not, expect plenty of fireworks.

— Bars for stars —

President Pro Tempore Aaron Bean is leaving the Senate this year and carrying on a sweet tradition to the not-so-bitter end: the Fernandina Beach Republican continues to give out the chocolate bars he’s known for to lucky people in the process.

— Try to spend it: Bean adopted a phony money theme this year, putting his face on a nonexistent $25 bill, “celebrating 25 years of public service.” In the place of a federal treasurer’s signature was Bean’s own imprimatur, with his trademark, “Let’s go get ‘em.” He explained the theme: “This year’s theme was a parody $25 bill — commemorating our 25 years in public service. In 1997, I was Mayor of Fernandina Beach. That first picture on the back of the bar looks like I am still in high school. It will be our last bar.”

— So much candy: Last year, the Bean team “delivered over 500 candy bars to Representatives, Senators and team members throughout the Senate.” This year’s tally? 880. “Fellow legislators, the Governor and cabinet members, agency heads, friends, and every Senate employee received one,” Bean noted. “It was our 12th year giving out candy bars. I started in the House as a way to get my name out in the Legislature and would send to a committee chair as a way to request my bill be heard — turned out to be a fun tradition. Since starting, we have given out over 7,000 bars.”

— Supply chain crunch: Bean got hit with Bidenflation this year when it came to one Hershey product. But the challenges resolved themselves with some comparison shopping: “This year was challenging because early in the year, Mr. Goodbar was hard to find and cost about $8 each on Amazon. After a few Walmart visits, we found them reasonably priced and in line with the other bars. After the Kit-Kat and ‘Cookies and Creme’ Hersheys, they are a fan favorite.”

— Copycats abound: It looks like Bean may have inspired one imitator thus far, he noted: “I did receive a candy bar this year from the new Secretary of Management Services. I was thinking of sending him a cease-and-desist letter until next year.”

— Colombia Day —

Democratic Sen. Annette Taddeo sent out an open invitation this week to Colombia Day 22 in Tallahassee.

— Tell me more: “The event will serve as a platform to present to state Senators and Representatives the thriving and powerful Colombian community, one of the largest in the state, and one of the most economically, politically, and culturally active,” says an event news release.

— The details: The event will kick off with a welcome reception at the AC Hotel by Marriott at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Politicians, business leaders, and constituents will host meetings during the ceremony.

— The link: Attendees can RSVP online and schedule meetings with lawmakers.

— Mardi Gras beads —

In honor of Mardi Gras celebrations this weekend, Rep. Alex Andrade brought a little bit of Cajun — and Pensacola — flare to the Capitol this week with a string of Blue Angels-themed beads.

— Viva de Pez: “In honor of Pensacola Mardi Gras this weekend, I decided to bring over some (U.S. Navy Blue Angels) beads to the Capitol to celebrate the home team! Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!” Andrade posted on Instagram.

— Gulf Coast tradition: New Orleans, or even Mobile, probably come to mind when it comes to Mardi Gras. But follow the Gulf Coast a little farther, and Pensacola also gets in on the action with multiple weekend parades.

— The lineup: First comes the Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Parade, which successfully kicked off the weekend Friday night. Saturday afternoon marked the Pensacola Mardi Gras Grand Parade. But if you’re in the area, there’s still time to catch the Pensacola Beach Krewe of Wrecks Mardi Gras Parade Sunday afternoon. And of course, there’s Fat Tuesday itself still to come.

— And they lived happily ever after —

Brunch is wishing the best to newlyweds Brian Goldmeier of BYG Strategies and Nicole Gomez of LSN Partners, who tied the knot in a ceremony at the Loews Hotel in Miami Beach surrounded by members of The Process.

— Details: The ceremony was officiated by Rabbi Julie Jacobs and Jon Adrabi, with music provided by DJ Irie. Jackie Arboleda of LSN Partners served as Maid of Honor.

— Guestlist: As Sunburn recently noted, among the attendees were Sen. Shevrin Jones; Mayors Dan Gelber and Francis Suarez; Commissioners Angelo Castillo, Pepe Diaz, Oliver Gilbert; Kionne McGhee and David Richardson; State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Jon Adrabi, Gaby Castillo, Carlos Curbelo, José Félix Díaz, Cesar Fernandez, Greg Goddard, Alex Heckler, Chris Korge, Brian May, Alex Penelas, Stephanie Sass and Justin Sayfie.

— Also attending: Also on hand were Mayors Anthony DeFillipo, Gabriel Groisman, Juan Carlos “JC” Bermudez and Vince Lago; Commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins, Keon Hardemon, Sally Heyman, and Christine King; and Thais Asper, Jacqui Carmona, Erica Chanti, Alex Dominguez, Alex Ferro, Greg Goddard, Andrea Tovar, Micky Steinberg and Ashley Walker.

Congratulations to the beautiful couple.

— Grand Prix returns —

It’s liable to be a little noisy in downtown St. Petersburg today as the city welcomes the 18th running of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Twenty-six IndyCars will race 100 laps on the 1.8-mile course along the city’s waterfront. The good news is that, unlike the last two years, drivers won’t have to deal with COVID-19 restrictions.

— Don’t forget the earplugs: Tests have shown the noise from these cars can reach 140 decibels, which can cause hearing damage. By comparison, a jet aircraft reaches 180 decibels on takeoff while a lawnmower checks in at around 90 decibels.

— I feel the need, the need for speed: Even on a twisting course like the one the drivers will travel in St. Pete, IndyCars are built to go up to 240 mph. Because the course isn’t in a straight line, you probably won’t see them go quite that fast, but they can and probably will reach 220 mph.

— Perfect conditions: Imagine snowbound Northerners tuning in to watch this race because what else can they do in the middle of winter? The weather here is supposed to be beautiful for the race. The temperature will be in the low 80s with abundant sunshine and little or no chance of rain.

— Ready for its close-up: It brings back the words of USF Interim President Rhea Law from a few years ago when she was the chair of the Tampa Bay Partnership. “Talk about the bay — man alive! We had a site selection team in St. Petersburg for the Grand Prix races, and we were watching the race, looking out over the bay, thinking, ‘This is the Monaco of the South,'” she said. It’s even better now, and can’t you just hear those snowbirds chirping as they see this beautiful scene?

— Bringing in the big bucks: The Grand Prix weekend will have an estimated $40 million economic impact on the city. The city expects about 140,000 fans to attend over the weekend, a welcome sight after the last two races were plagued by COVID-19 restrictions.

— Brunching Out —

Michael Robinson and Adam Kent were in the music business — Robinson, a DJ, and Kent, a partner in Retrofit Records on West Gaines Street — but both were interested in the restaurant industry. Thanks to an introduction from a mutual friend (record shop owner Sherod Bines), Robinson and Kent joined forces and opened the breakfast/lunch spot Ma’s Diner in September 2019.

— Backstory: The restaurant name “Ma’s” actually refers to their first names, Michael and Adam, but they also pay tribute to their mothers with photographs of Robinson’s mom Edythe and his grandma Lenore Rankin, as well as Kent’s mom Cheryl displayed on the wall.

— Setting: The storefront eatery in Northeast Tallahassee is open and cheerful, with rows of booths and counter seating. Servers are friendly and keep your meal well-paced. When you walk in, you’ll pass by a midcentury Zenith record player console, and behind the counter, there’s a turntable next to a stack of vinyl records. While eating, you might be listening to jazz or soul softly playing. It sets the mood. A sign states: “HiFi not WiFi.”

— The menu: One of my favorite dishes is the Bannerman Bowl, a generous, savory serving of chopped tomatoes, grilled onions, green peppers, your choice of meat, and golden home fries or grits, topped with three fried eggs. My friend raved about her chicken and waffles — three juicy chicken tenders that were lightly breaded, well-seasoned, and perfectly crispy. Another staple: the two-egg breakfast with a choice of meat (Bradley’s sausage is an option), home fries or grits and toast — we subbed a pancake for toast for 99 cents extra. Breakfast, served all day, ranges from $6.25 to $11.25. There’s a meal for “The Kiddo ” (12 and under) for $5.49. Lunch options include soup and salad, burgers and sandwiches.

— Details: Ma’s Diner, 6668-9 Thomasville Road; 850-765-1910. Open 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.