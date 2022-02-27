Rick Scott touts proposed GOP agenda at CPAC, rallies against ‘militant left’

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott lambasted the “militant left” at CPAC on Saturday and exalted his new 11-point plan as the GOP’s best defense against an “enemy within.”

In a roughly 20-minute speech, Scott portrayed America as a nation under siege by socialist actors — media, academia and Hollywood, among others.

Those actors, Scott warned, still want more.

They’re are plotting to “redefine” government and silence conservatives, Scott said. They’re also seeking to “destroy” religious liberty, gender identity and capitalism, he added.

“They want to end the American experiment,” he told to a cheering crowd.

Like many speakers at the conservative rally, Scott harped on flashpoint issues. But unlike others, he spotlighted his newly-inked 11 point plan.

In it, Scott lays out a GOP strategy ahead of the midterms to regain control in Washington.

The blueprint itself calls for a dramatic federal intervention. It also capitalizes on the culture war and rising political tensions.

“I’ll warn you, this plan is not for the faint of heart,” Scott said.

Among other priorities, the blueprint would require students to say the Pledge of Allegiance and stand for the National Anthem.

It would also resume construction of former President Donald Trump’s border wall, ban diversity training in the military enact term limits in Washington.

“Build the damn wall and name it after Trump,” Scott told CPAC attendees.

Plans to prohibit government infringement upon free speech and reign in Big Tech’s ability to censor speech are also included.

“The militant left are the modern day version of book burners,” Scott said.

Notably, Scott’s blueprint clashes with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell plan to move into the midterms without an explicit agenda.

Scott serves as Chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

“I’m a business guy,” he said. “I believe the hours late in this country that we simply have to have a plan.”

CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference — is a four-day gathering of conservative leaders, figures and supporters in Orlando.

Trump is slated to speak late Saturday.