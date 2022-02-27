Kamala Harris Vs Ron DeSantis a dead heat in 2024 poll

If Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Ron DeSantis were opposite each other on a General Election ballot in two years, it currently would be too close to call according to fresh polling of potential 2024 Presidential matchups.

A new Harvard University/Harris Poll showed Harris the choice of 41% of those surveyed, with DeSantis at 39%. 2,026 Registered Voters were polled Feb. 23 and 24.

DeSantis was not polled against President Joe Biden. But the result against Harris accords with the January poll, also too close to call.

Former President Donald Trump was matched against both Harris and Biden, and came out ahead both times. Against Harris, Trump commanded 51% support, with Harris still at 39%. Trump was also six points up on President Biden, 48% to 42%.

The survey looked at the 2024 Republican Primary also, and found results according with trends in most polling.

Trump, with 63% support, commanded the bulk of support. DeSantis’ 11% was essentially a statistical tie with former Vice President Mike Pence, who drew 10% support in the hypothetical Republican Primary.

DeSantis bested Pence in a field without Trump, however. 33% of Republicans polled liked the Governor, with Pence at 25%. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas drew 11% support in that scenario.

Polls generally have shown Trump ahead in a field including him and a group of contenders including DeSantis. But DeSantis has been the consistent frontrunner in fields without the former President.

More granular polls, including a hypothetical head-to-head matchup between Trump and DeSantis in a 2024 Florida Primary, show the Governor ahead narrowly.

Though public polls are of keen interest, observers of the conservative movement have their eyes on Orlando and this weekend’s straw poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

In 2021, DeSantis was second-best to Trump in the straw poll. Trump was the choice of 55%, and DeSantis 21%, if both men were running. But without Trump in the field, DeSantis was the choice of 43%, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem far behind at 11%.

This year’s iteration is due later this weekend.