February 28, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Democrat Carlos Smith endorses Jeff Brandes’ amendment to sex ed bill
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/30/21-Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, asks a question during the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee, Tuesday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Scott PowersFebruary 28, 20224min0

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Nikki Fried says Florida must divest from Russian investments

HeadlinesInfluence

Bills calling for study of psychedelic mental health treatment die in committee

2022Headlines

Fentrice Driskell questions if two-map solution will pass court muster

FLAPOL113021CH046
'The amendment substantially deescalates the public opposition.'

Democratic Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith Monday endorsed Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes’ proposed changes to a controversial measure opponents that call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

On Friday, Brandes indicated he would introduce an amendment to SB 1834 at the Senate Appropriations Committee Monday. The amendment would swap out the words “sexual orientation or gender identity” and swap in the words “human sexuality,” in the bill’s ban of classroom instruction for students in grades Kindergarten through third grade.

Smith said the changes would deescalate public opposition.

Speaking for the House Democratic Caucus in a media call Monday morning, Smith — an openly gay member from Orlando — praised Brandes’ proposal for eliminating language that specifically targets the LGBTQ community. The new language supports what Smith said had been the bill’s overt intention: restricting sex education for younger students.

The bill, which is entitled “Parental Rights in Education” but which critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is being heard at the Appropriations committee at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

The legislation is sponsored by Republican Sen. Dennis Baxley of Lady Lake.

“For those who are pushing a bill like this because they want to restrict what they consider to be inappropriate sexual education topics in K-3, this amendment actually does that, and takes the bill from being about prohibiting conversations or instruction toward a group of people — LGBTQ people — and erasing our identities and our visibility in public schools,” Smith said. “It just makes it a bill about restricting sex ed for lower grade levels.

“I support the amendment,” Smith continued. “The amendment substantially deescalates the public opposition to this bill, and it makes the bill no longer about targeting LGBTQ people for erasure in our schools. It’s just a bill about sex ed, and which grades are appropriate for that conversation and which grades are not.”

The House on Thursday voted 69-47 to pass the House measure (HB 1557).

The House measure — and the Senate measure without Brandes’ amendment — would specifically limit school instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity, a measure opponents view as an affront to LGBTQ students and the community at large. The bill would prohibit those classroom discussions between kindergarten and third grade and limit talks in later grades to discussions that are “age-appropriate.” Parents could sue if they believed a discussion was inappropriate.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott appears to imagine he can out-DeSantis Ron DeSantis in the culture war

nextRobert Pattinson helps a new Batman emerge from the darkness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more