“Victims of Communism Day” observance advances to full Senate

Students will learn about the “100 million victims of Communism worldwide” for at least 45 minutes every school year, according to a bill that advanced Monday.

Republican Sen. Manny Diaz is sponsoring the legislation (SB 268) that would have high school students start the instruction for the 2023-24 school year. In addition, the legislation calls for the Governor to proclaim Nov. 7 “Victims of Communism Day starting in 2023 and continuing annually thereafter.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill and it will move to the full Senate floor Wednesday.

The day singled out in the legislation falls on the anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution, when Vladimir Lenin began a revolt against the ruling Russian government, leading his forces into the Russian capital.

“This bill is to remember and teach our students about the … victims of communism worldwide and the terrible situations that those residents in those (communist) countries have faced,” Diaz told the committee. “It’s important for our students to be aware of that and not repeat the mistakes of other countries.”

Similar legislation (HB 395) that Rep. David Borreo proposed received the unanimous approval of the full House last week. It would affect students taking American government class.

Cuba’s Fidel Castro, Russia’s Lenin and Joseph Stalin, Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, Cambodia’s Pol Pot, and China’s Mao Zedong are the figures mentioned in the legislation that aims to ensure students learn, “how victims suffered under these regimes through poverty, starvation, migration, systemic lethal violence, and suppression of speech.”

Susan Arcticker, the only speaker on the bill, said she would rather see students learning about the dangers of “totalitarian regimes.” This bill on victims of communism, she said, “moves the narrative away from the true dangers faced in our country.”

“The true dangers facing our country are the attempt at silencing the voice of the people by voters suppression laws and attacks on teaching the facts of history,” she said.