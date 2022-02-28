February 28, 2022
Ron DeSantis committee has pulled in more than $11M in 2022 donations

Jacob OglesFebruary 28, 20223min0

Ron DeSantis
Uline and Buc-ee's executives were among the biggest donors so far this month.

A committee supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election has collected more than $11 million so far in 2022.

Through Thursday, Friends of Ron DeSantis listed 280 new donations to the campaign for the month of February. That added up to another $3.6 million in the campaign register in a few weeks. And that’s with a few days to go in a short but lucrative month.

That means the Governor’s political committee is sitting on upward of $81.2 million in cash on hand.

The biggest donation comes from Uline President Liz Uihlein, the distaff half of a donating power couple backing conservatives across the country. She gave $250,000 to DeSantis’ campaign on Feb. 8.

In DeSantis’ initial run for Governor, he received $900,000 from Richard Uihlein, Liz’s husband and co-founder of the shipping company Uline. While the donation marks the first check with Liz Uihlein’s name on it, it continues a relationship dating back four years.

Wayne Huizenga Jr., son of former Miami Dolphins owner Wayne Huizenga, dropped $100,000 for the Governor. He was one of eight donors to dive six-figure amounts for the month.

NextGen Management, a Boca Raton property management company, also sent in $100,000 to help DeSantis secure a second term.

Anthony Lomangino, a recycling executive from Palm Beach, contributed a similar amount of money. He gave $60,000 to the committee in the 2018 cycle. His latest check lands on top of $100,000 he gave last February.

And WeatherTech founder David MacNeil, who already donated $800,000 to the campaign committee in 2021, tossed another $100,000 into the pot. He donated to DeSantis’ 2018 effort before he relocated his auto accessory company to Florida and has only stepped up donations since then.

Agriculture baron Adam Marcus Hendry, CEO of Tzadik Management in South Florida, also pitched in $100,000.

Major out-of-state donors include investment manager Jeff Yaas of Pennsylvania, another billionaire financing Republican campaigns around the nation, and Buc-ee’s owner Arch Aplin III from Texas, a politically active mogul. Each donated $100,000 this month, a first-time donation to the political committee in both cases.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

