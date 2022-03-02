March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Senate committee forwards request for feds to intervene in Cuban ‘atrocities’

Anne GeggisMarch 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida voters overwhelmingly support data privacy protections

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.2.22

2022Headlines

David Richardson officially files for HD 106, debuts campaign launch video

Cuba Biden
Memorial asks that Joe Biden and Congress request an emergency meeting on behalf of Cubans in a government crackdown.

President Joe Biden and Congress will be called on to go to the United Nations to stop atrocities and genocide in Cuba, according to legislation that received committee approval Tuesday.

It goes to the full Senate next.

Spurred by the uprising in Cuba last July when Cuban protesters took to the streets and the crackdown that followed, Republican Rep. Tom Fabricio introduced the legislation (CS/HM 43); it was adopted by House resolution Feb. 9. And Tuesday, Sen. Ileana Garcia took it up in front of the Senate Rules Committee.

“The Cuban government continues to repress all peaceful attempts by the Cuban people to bring democratic change to the island nation by denying universal civil liberties,” Garcia said. “People are forced to live under the total falsehood of the social, communist Marxist construct.”

The legislation urges the President and Congress to call an emergency meeting with the U.N. Security Council to address the crackdown, which the legislation says, is “killing its citizens, torturing and silencing the will of its people,” the legislation says.

The memorial says the Cuban government is “using torture, violence and intimidation, and is withholding food, water, medicine, electricity, education and communication to the outside world in order to strangle the population into submission.”

The legislation also alleges that the Cuban government has used human trafficking, child labor, indoctrination, harboring terrorists, and terrorist activities.

Garcia said that she and other Cuban Americans “are the dignity of the people being trampled.”

“Once repressed, Cubans now call themselves Americans and live free in this country,” Garcia said. “My people demand freedom. We will no longer shout, ‘Give me country or give me death.’ We want country, freedom, life.

“Patria y vida,” she said, evoking the hip-hop protest song that, translated,  means, “homeland and life.”

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSarasota citizens weigh in on schools tax after a contentious year

nextDavid Richardson officially files for HD 106, debuts campaign launch video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more