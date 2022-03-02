‘Simply unbelievable’: Net metering bill advances, sponsor cautions solar industry to ‘recalibrate’ business model

The House advanced legislation critics say will have a “chilling effect” on the residential solar energy industry in Florida while shooting down proposals that could help determine whether the bills are necessary.

The measure (HB 741) aims to end subsidies its sponsors said would overburden non-solar customers through a process known as net metering. Under net metering, Florida’s electric utilities are mandated to buy back “banked” energy stored by homes that gather more energy than they produce at the retail rate. That energy is added to the utility’s grid and can be redistributed to non-solar customers.

The Senate has a companion measure (SB 1024).

The bill’s sponsors, Sen. Jennifer Bradley, and Rep. Lawrence McClure, both Republicans, argued net metering causes non-solar customers to subsidize the solar customers. But critics — mostly Democrats, but also Republicans, including Sen. Jeff Brandes — argued the bills have one glaring flaw: there’s no evidence to suggest such a subsidy exists or is burdening non-solar customers.

HB 741 was passed by the full House Wednesday and reported favorably by the Senate Committee on Rules Tuesday.

Sen. Gary Farmer was in disbelief the changes are being pushed. He, along with other critics in the House and Senate, said ending cost-saving incentives will make solar an option only for the wealthy. Florida’s 14-year-old residential solar industry only accounts for 1% of the consumer energy market in a state that prides itself on an abundance of sunshine.

“We’re not only the third-largest state, we are the Sunshine State. And there is something ironically wrong about the fact that we lag so far behind in solar power production in the Sunshine State,” Farmer said. “The fact that there is no study or vetted data to establish the veracity of these supposed costs is just simply unbelievable to me.”

Solar energy is a completely renewable energy resource that has been found to reduce the effects of climate change and global warming. It’s also a growing industry in the state.

A recent study from advocacy group Conservatives for Clean Energy shows the solar industry adds 40,000 jobs; $18.3 billion in economic impact; and $3.2 billion in household income for its workforce. That study also showed solar adds $10.6 billion to the state’s gross domestic product.

Rooftop solar customers make a minimum payment to the utility, but then don’t have to purchase energy. That means electric utilities aren’t seeing profits from those homes. Instead, they sometimes wind up having to pay those customers for energy. With the advancement of technology and tax incentives among other driving factors, residential solar is expected to grow more rapidly in coming years than it has in the last decade.

Supporters of the bill said there might not be a burden now on non-solar customers now, but that the burden will come as the industry grows, as utilities would be forced to pass costs to consumers.

“I think it’s not often in this building that we get to be prescriptive,” McClure said. “We see something out in the future that we know is going to be significant and perhaps something we would like to avoid, but prepare for and plan for.”

Bradley echoed that sentiment in the Senate.

“We need to end up in a place where our solar households aren’t subsidized by non-solar Floridians,” she said. “But we need to do it in a way that’s thoughtful. The bill protects our non-solar homes by setting us on a glide path, because we know where we’re headed.”

But while utilities are mandated to purchase excess solar energy, they are not required to, in turn, charge their own customers. It’s up to the utility to determine how that cost is mitigated as energy independence from traditional utilities becomes more viable.

Lobby disclosure forms show the bills are being backed by Florida’s largest electric utilities including Florida Power & Light and the Tampa Electric Company. McClure said he understood the bill’s passing means the entire solar industry in Florida would have to change its business model to survive, but said he believed the changes would help it in the long run.

“They’re going to have to adjust,” McClure said. “They’re going to have to recalibrate their business model in order to be successful in the state of Florida.”

Even the bill’s critics agreed solar customers shouldn’t be subsidized by non-solar customers. They said the state should determine if that’s an issue and study how to cure any potential subsidies.

During the bill’s second reading in the House, representatives Anna V. Eskamani and Yvonne Hayes Hinson offered amendments that would have commissioned a study on the effects of net metering before the state changes its policies. McClure successfully requested those amendments be rejected on the grounds that study will happen and prove that his assertion is the correct one. But the study would occur after the changes become law.

“For those that don’t believe there’s a subsidy, you shouldn’t fear the study that questions if there’s a subsidy,” McClure argued. “You think there’s no subsidy. That’s presumably good news for you. I think what we all know is that there is a subsidy and that’s why we don’t want the (Public Service Commission) to study a zero-subsidy.”

The bill doesn’t end net metering all at once. It instead establishes a “glide path” by which current solar customers would be locked into current rates for 20 years, along with anyone who switches to solar by Jan. 1, 2023.

McClure said the bill would benefit low-income customers who could be overburdened by rate increases and seniors on a fixed income. However, solar advocates, like Lindsay Cross with Florida Conservation Voters, said changing the current rate structure would price out low- and middle-income Floridians who could benefit in the long run from energy independence.

“Without renewable energy goals and a pathway for everyday Floridians to be part of the solution in a way that is fiscally viable, it’s like putting a kiddie Band-Aid on an open, gaping wound,” Cross said. “Each roof that is unadorned with solar is an untapped resource that we should be using to its full potential.”