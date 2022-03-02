March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House insists on $2.5M for Straz Center and Patel Conservatory expansions

Kelly HayesMarch 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: House, Senate lock in police scholarship funding

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida Governor to masked students: Time to end ‘COVID theater’

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal passes House

Straz-Twilight-Across-River-FINAL-2012-Rob-Harris-2-1d057fcc5056a36_1d058132-5056-a36a-085582cb1429425f
The $5 million requested from the state would account for about 6% of the total budget for the project.

The House is insisting on providing $2.5 million to Tampa Bay’s Straz Center and Patel Conservatory, presented in its latest PreK-12 budget offer, despite exclusion from the Senate’s original budget.

The appropriation would be used for the conservatory’s master plan expansion, detailed in funding requests (SF 2161, HB 2463) filed by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Jackie Toledo. The requests originally ask for $5 million, an amount halved by the Senate proposal.

The funding would be used to support the nonprofit’s master plan expansion that would create new indoor and outdoor spaces for growing programs and attendance, as well as increased economic impact, according to the requests.

The money would be used for “expanded and new indoor and outdoor event, education, and open public spaces for growing programs, student enrollment, event attendance, civic meetings and conferences; for increasing free, multi-accessible indoor and outdoor public programs and community gathering; and for creating new jobs and boosting the institution’s already significant annual economic impact,” the request reads.

The $5 million requested from the state would account for about 6% of the total budget for the project, which already has $46 million guaranteed by private donors, $27 million from local government and $2 million from federal dollars.

The expansion plan was started in 2008 with an assessment from Toppe Consultants, followed by an updated review in 2011. Then, in 2016, the center examined funding for the project and began master planning.

The expansion has support from Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the Tampa City Council, Hillsborough County leadership, and unanimous support of the Downtown Tampa Citizens Advisory Committee, according to the request. The conservatory itself is supported by more than 40 businesses represented on its board of trustees.

The accredited Patel Conservatory provides a wide range of highly accessible, on-site and community outreach arts education and training programs for students of all ages and interests, according to the requests.

It’s known as one of Florida’s leading cultural economic engines, this institution provides ticketed, subsidized and free world-class performing arts and arts education programs year-round.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House, Senate lock in police scholarship funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more