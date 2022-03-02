March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Bill undoing last year’s public notices deal passes House
Randy Fine was behind the school choice bill, which delivered a big win for Americans For Prosperity. Image via Colin Hackley.

Tristan WoodMarch 2, 20226min0

Related Articles

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: House insists on $2.5M for Straz Center and Patel Conservatory expansions

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: House, Senate lock in police scholarship funding

CoronavirusHeadlines

Florida Governor to masked students: Time to end ‘COVID theater’

FLAPOL102517CH095
'Newspapers that are reliant on revenue from the government are not free press.'

The House passed a bill Wednesday that would roll back last year’s deal on legal notices, sending the matter to the Senate.

HB 7049, sponsored by Republican Rep. Randy Fine, passed the House 78-39. The legislation would give governmental agencies the option to publish legal notices on a publicly accessible website of a county the notice takes place in instead of in a print newspaper. The bill alters legislation passed last year. 

Last year’s bill removed a long-standing rule requiring notices to exclusively appear in subscription-rich newspapers and allowed notices to be published online in addition to a local newspaper. The 2021 bill sought to remove the newspaper requirement altogether. However, lawmakers and the Florida Press Association hammered out a deal to allow governments to continue posting notices in newspapers as well as on the Florida Press Association website.

This year’s bill undoes that requirement, allowing notices to be published on “a publicly accessible website of a county.”

Fine has sponsored public notices bills for the past few Legislative Sessions, arguing the newspaper publishing requirement was essentially a handout to newspapers because legal notices provide papers with a significant amount of advertising revenue.

Democratic Rep. Ben Diamond said during debate that he was surprised to hear the bill again after the legislation last year that was passed 105 to 9 in the House. Fine has brought this issue before the Legislature for four straight years.

“It’s déjà vu all over again in the Florida Legislature as we hear yet again Randy Fine’s legal notice bill,” Diamond said.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith said the bill is a clear assault on the press.

“This bill is nothing more than an attack on the press and on our local newspapers. It serves no other purpose than to pursue a vendetta against the media,” Smith said

Fine said the bill was not an attack on the press, but instead removed government subsidies from local newspapers. He said the bill would keep local newspapers from being influenced by local government.

“Newspapers that are reliant on revenue from the government are not free press,” Fine said.

Addressing why he was pursuing the issue again this year, he said he never agreed to a compromise and wanted to pursue the entire piece of legislation he wanted passed last year.

“Half a loaf is better than no loaf, and that is what passed last year,” Fine said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t go out and try to get the other half next year.”

The bill doesn’t leave newspaper readers or those with limited internet connection completely out to dry. It requires local governments and governmental agencies to buy an ad once a year in a publication “delivered to all residents and property owners throughout the government’s jurisdiction” letting them know that they can register to receive public notices by email or mail. They will then send legally required advertisements and public notices to all those that opt in to receiving them in that way.

Additionally, the bill requires a governmental agency located in a county with a population fewer than 160,000 to first hold a public hearing to determine that its residents have sufficient access to the internet before transitioning their notices to the county website.

Fine concluded his remarks by adding that the House will make the decision on whether they will see the bill again.

“I can promise you this, if you pass this bill, you won’t be seeing it again next year,” he said.

The bill now needs Senate approval to become law.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRick Scott slams transgender swimmers while promoting plan to 'rescue America'

nextFlorida Governor to masked students: Time to end 'COVID theater'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more