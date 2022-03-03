March 2, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Lawmakers patch funds for Chris Sprowls-backed workforce grants

Renzo DowneyMarch 2, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

House passes ‘free kill’ bill that revamps state’s wrongful death laws

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Shark research funds shake out

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes beach smoking bill, but critics say cigar carveout makes future hazy

hero-construction-1
The House wanted another $35 million for the program.

Lawmakers have agreed to continue funding the Open Door Grant Program, a piece of House Speaker Chris Sprowls’ workforce package.

The Legislature created the grant program as part of a broader workforce package last year with the intent to create and sustain a demand-driven supply of credentialed workers for high-demand occupations. Career and technical education programs at career centers and schools in the Florida College System may apply for the funds, which can be used to cover tuition, fees, examination, books and materials. Students in eligible programs who don’t receive state or federal financial aid can apply for a grant.

Lawmakers agreed to fund the program at $35 million last year, but the Senate omitted it from its budget proposal. On Wednesday, Senate education budget negotiators matched the House plan on that and other workforce programs.

Last year, lawmakers supplemented the program with $15 million from the federal Governors Emergency Education Relief Fund, part of the CARES Act passed as COVID-19 relief under former President Donald Trump. With the latest spending, Florida would fund the program with state funds.

Starting new programs with one-time federal relief funds became a point of contention last year, as lawmakers debated how to divide the influx of federal dollars.

Within the broader bill that established the Open Door Grant Program was the Reimagining Education and Career Help (REACH) Act.

In order to coordinate the effort, the act established a new REACH Office in the Office of the Governor to streamline all of the access points to education and career help across Florida’s workforce resources in the Department of Economic Opportunity, the Department of Education and CareerSource. CareerSource is the statewide workforce service composed of business and government leaders charged with guiding workforce development in the state.

Workforce spending continues to remain a priority for both Sprowls and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate moved closer to the House position on several workforce programs, like $5 million for the Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant Program. On workforce development, after not including any funding for that item, the Senate exceeded the House’s $10 million suggestion by instead offering $34.6 million.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: House, Senate lock in police scholarship funding

nextRon DeSantis to masked students: Time to end 'COVID theater'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more