March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Match made in hell? Trash vs. Florida congressional candidate with a victim complex

Peter SchorschMarch 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.3.22

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature again ignores proposal to delete dead law banning same-sex marriage

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes beach smoking ban, but critics say cigar carveout makes future hazy

judge trash tia
The future loser of the Republican Primary for Florida’s 14th Congressional District has been placing campaign material on cars parked at Tampa International Airport.

There’s only one thing more annoying than shambling through a TSA checkpoint — a congressional candidate with a victim complex.

In what could be described as a match made in hell, James P. Judge gives Tampa Bay voters both.

The future loser of the Republican Primary for Florida’s 14th Congressional District has been placing campaign material on cars parked at Tampa International Airport.

Travelers returning to their cars undoubtedly think the unmarked envelopes under their windshield wipers are parking tickets. Once they open them, they wish they were.

Enclosed is a rote message along the lines of “masks suck, amirite” and a campaign sticker that looks like a piece of stock art you’d buy in the checkout line of Michaels for your kids’ class treasurer campaign.

The men and women of TIA have spared travelers the 30-yard walk to the garbage can.

Like most candidates who rely on a non-glossy A4 run through a bubble jet printer, Judge is “shocked.”

“It was simply a welcome home letter with a few sentences challenging the federal mask and vaccine mandates,” he said. “Today, we were contacted by an airport representative who said they had gone around and picked up the letters and thrown them away.”

In what probably resembled a scene from the first half of Stand and Deliver, a TIA representative explained to Judge that those unwanted pieces of paper are considered litter; airports are allowed to pick up litter and put it in the trash.

TIA made clear that if Judge’s campaign had gone through the proper procedures — which consist of letting the airport know ahead of time — they would have left the envelopes in place for customers to throw away.

That’s a bridge too far, he says. Heads, he believes, need to roll. The First Amendment, he contends, gives him carte blanche.

Revealing he has never experienced the heft of a Supreme Court ruling, he says that TIA has a five-page policy regarding First Amendment rights, which means it is essentially an arm of the Chinese Communist Party.

All this over a pile of paper that will be in the dump on Aug. 24 anyway.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLegislature passes beach smoking ban, but critics say cigar carveout makes future hazy

nextLegislature again ignores proposal to delete dead law banning same-sex marriage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more