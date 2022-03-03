March 3, 2022
Personnel note: American for Prosperity’s Starla Brown is Mississippi bound

March 3, 2022

Starla ART
Brown has worked as AFP-FL's Deputy Director for the past three years.

Americans for Prosperity-Florida announced Thursday that its longtime Deputy Director is leaving the Sunshine State to run the organization’s Mississippi chapter.

Starla Brown has been a part of the AFP-FL team for over eight years, serving as its operations manager and grassroots director before being promoted to the No. 2 spot at the libertarian conservative advocacy group three years ago.

The promotion sets up a homecoming for Brown, who hails from the Magnolia State and is a graduate of Mississippi State University, where she earned a degree in communications. She is set to begin her new job after Florida’s Legislative Session ends.

“In each of her roles, Starla has served our organization and the people of Florida with tireless dedication,” AFP-FL State Director Skylar Zander said. “I’m confident she’ll lead the Mississippi chapter of AFP toward tremendous success, ultimately empowering residents across the state.”

In a news release announcing Brown’s departure, AFP-FL said she “has demonstrated her commitment to advancing policies aimed at breaking down barriers to individual success.”

Zander lauded Brown for her dedication to advancing AFP-FL’s priorities, especially during the numerous Legislative Sessions she has been on the team.

AFP-FL has not yet selected a replacement for Brown and is encouraging persons “interested in advocating for long-term solutions to our state’s and country’s most pressing issues” to apply for the position online.

Americans for Prosperity, founded in 2004, has chapters in 30 states and works to build grassroots support for conservative policies and causes.

Staff Reports

