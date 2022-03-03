Mobile billboard displays DeSantis masked student incident around Florida Capitol building

A mobile billboard displaying a video of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments Wednesday to high school students is driving around the Florida Capitol building Thursday.

The action is being carried out by the Coronavirus War Room, a project by the partisan organization Protect Our Care. In a statement to Florida Politics, the organization said the mobile billboard is part of its “Florida Coronavirus Accountability Campaign” and its purpose is to “remind DeSantis and lawmakers that we will hold him accountable for his shameful and dangerous behavior.”

“The Florida Coronavirus Accountability Campaign will work to draw attention to the way Governor DeSantis’ actions have politicized the pandemic and delayed our return to normalcy, all in a blatant and inexcusable attempt to score political points,” the statement read.

During a Wednesday news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa, a visibly annoyed DeSantis admonished a group of students placed behind him at the conference for wearing face masks, saying it is time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” DeSantis said.

Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s spokesperson, has tweeted defenses of his comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”