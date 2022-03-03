March 3, 2022
Mobile billboard displays DeSantis masked student incident around Florida Capitol building

Tristan Wood
March 3, 2022

image
Its purpose is to 'remind DeSantis and lawmakers that we will hold him accountable for his shameful and dangerous behavior.'

A mobile billboard displaying a video of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ comments Wednesday to high school students is driving around the Florida Capitol building Thursday.

The action is being carried out by the Coronavirus War Room, a project by the partisan organization Protect Our Care. In a statement to Florida Politics, the organization said the mobile billboard is part of its “Florida Coronavirus Accountability Campaign” and its purpose is to “remind DeSantis and lawmakers that we will hold him accountable for his shameful and dangerous behavior.”

“The Florida Coronavirus Accountability Campaign will work to draw attention to the way Governor DeSantis’ actions have politicized the pandemic and delayed our return to normalcy, all in a blatant and inexcusable attempt to score political points,” the statement read.

During a Wednesday news conference at the University of South Florida in Tampa, a visibly annoyed DeSantis admonished a group of students placed behind him at the conference for wearing face masks, saying it is time to stop what he called “this COVID theater.”

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything. We’ve got to stop with this COVID theater. So if you wanna wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,”  DeSantis said.

Christina Pushaw, the Governor’s spokesperson, has tweeted defenses of his comments, writing “I mean, someone had to say it, after 2 years of propaganda that terrified and manipulated young people. Breathe free, feel safe and be happy.”

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

3 comments

  Concern Citizen

    March 3, 2022 at 1:27 pm

    Christina Pushaw vomits hateful propaganda that creates a false reality. Her playbook for propaganda is from the Mein Kampf a document that promoted the Big Lie. For a women that professes to be a Catholic, perhaps it is time for her to repent for the sins of lying.

    Sammy

      March 3, 2022 at 2:26 pm

      Mein Kampf is more a republican thing.
      Remember Trump’s failed beer-belly putsch in January?

  Lynda

    March 3, 2022 at 1:37 pm

    deSantis sure looks as if he values students in his ill-tempered rant at high school students about what they can and cannot do with their choice of to wear or not wear masks. I bet his “advice” for dress codes is equally harsh. So much for deSantis’ view of “Freedom”.

    Yes, we residents of the Free State of Florida have the freedom to speak and do what we want as long as deSantis agrees. Take note of Ron’s bullying tactics before thinking about voting for a governor who acts like a man with ambitions to be a dictator.

    Hey, Ron. No person will want to vote for a crabby governor who feels he can bully high school students he invited to be exploited as backdrop to his political talks on the taxpayers’ dimes.

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

