March 3, 2022
Charlie Crist continues taunting Ron DeSantis over Russia, Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Scott PowersMarch 3, 2022

Crist DeSantis
'It's unacceptable and unpatriotic.'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist Thursday again denounced Gov. Ron DeSantis for not condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine or making statements of support for Ukraine.

Crist, a former Governor who currently serves in the U.S. House, charged that DeSantis is putting his partisan political ambitions ahead of supporting democracy. Crist argued DeSantis’ failure to weigh sufficiently in is “unacceptable and unpatriotic.”

He also criticized DeSantis for not making moves to divest Florida investments from Russian assets, something that was first urged by Crist’s Democratic Primary Election opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“It’s been a week since Russia’s blood and unjust invasion of Ukraine began. A week of opportunities for Gov. DeSantis to make clear where he stands. It shouldn’t be hard,” Crist said.

There was no immediate response from DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

Crist has repeatedly taunted DeSantis to speak out against Russia’s invasion and in support of Ukraine.

The Governor was publicly mum on the Russian invasion of Ukraine until Monday, when he ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, applauded the “moxie” of Ukrainians, blamed President Joe Biden, and praised former President Donald Trump. That came on the fifth day of Russia’s war.

However, in neither that statement nor follow up statements in other news conferences has DeSantis condemned the war nor offered any messages of solidarity to Ukraine.

On Monday, he quipped that Putin was nothing more than an “authoritarian gas station attendant” with nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, he argued France would offer no resistance to a Russian ground invasion such as the one in Ukraine.

His official spokesperson dismissed the need for any statements on Russia or Ukraine, noting that the invasion of Ukraine does not affect Florida the way events in China, Cuba or Venezuela do.

DeSantis has also given no indication that he wants to divest Florida’s state government money invested with Russian corporations, as Fried had urged last week. The State Board of Administration indicated last week that Florida holds approximately $300 million in Russian-domiciled investments.

Nor has DeSantis responded to Crist’s previous taunt, to light up the Sunshine Skyway or some other edifice in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow, as many governments are doing to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“Our nation has put partisanship aside to condemn Vladimir Putin, embrace the Ukrainian people, and ensure Russia pays a steep price for its aggression. But Gov. DeSantis has failed,” Crist said. “He’s failed to stand with the Ukrainian people. He’s failed to get tough on Putin.

“Instead of standing with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, he has cracked jokes about Russia and our allies. Instead of divesting Florida from Russian investments, he says he’s going to keep our taxpayer dollars in Russian hands. Instead of calling out this attack on democracy, he’s giving Putin a pass. It’s unacceptable and unpatriotic,” Crist said.

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Lynda

    March 3, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    Charlie Crist will get my vote for being assertive with deSantis.

    Florida’s Cuban population should be strongly supportive of the Ukraine people in their fight against Putin’s control. The generation that fled Cuba should be especially loud in their support of attacks on a tyrant whose ways they know well. The Republicans praising Putin are all Republican trumpests and don’t deserve a vote from a community which knows better than most the costs of giving into a bully who wants to control Ukraine. The world has turned against Putin; Florida voters (especially the Republican voters) need to show which side they are on: democracy or authoritarianism.

  • Martucci

    March 3, 2022 at 2:59 pm

    Crist taunting reminds me of the scene in Monty Python and the Holy Grail; where the french nights taunt the english nights, saying: we shall sneeze in your general direction….

    After November Charlie will soon fade into never-land where he belongs

