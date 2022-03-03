Charlie Crist continues taunting Ron DeSantis over Russia, Ukraine

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist Thursday again denounced Gov. Ron DeSantis for not condemning Russia’s war on Ukraine or making statements of support for Ukraine.

Crist, a former Governor who currently serves in the U.S. House, charged that DeSantis is putting his partisan political ambitions ahead of supporting democracy. Crist argued DeSantis’ failure to weigh sufficiently in is “unacceptable and unpatriotic.”

He also criticized DeSantis for not making moves to divest Florida investments from Russian assets, something that was first urged by Crist’s Democratic Primary Election opponent, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried.

“It’s been a week since Russia’s blood and unjust invasion of Ukraine began. A week of opportunities for Gov. DeSantis to make clear where he stands. It shouldn’t be hard,” Crist said.

There was no immediate response from DeSantis’ re-election campaign.

Crist has repeatedly taunted DeSantis to speak out against Russia’s invasion and in support of Ukraine.

The Governor was publicly mum on the Russian invasion of Ukraine until Monday, when he ridiculed Russian President Vladimir Putin, applauded the “moxie” of Ukrainians, blamed President Joe Biden, and praised former President Donald Trump. That came on the fifth day of Russia’s war.

However, in neither that statement nor follow up statements in other news conferences has DeSantis condemned the war nor offered any messages of solidarity to Ukraine.

On Monday, he quipped that Putin was nothing more than an “authoritarian gas station attendant” with nuclear weapons. On Wednesday, he argued France would offer no resistance to a Russian ground invasion such as the one in Ukraine.

His official spokesperson dismissed the need for any statements on Russia or Ukraine, noting that the invasion of Ukraine does not affect Florida the way events in China, Cuba or Venezuela do.

DeSantis has also given no indication that he wants to divest Florida’s state government money invested with Russian corporations, as Fried had urged last week. The State Board of Administration indicated last week that Florida holds approximately $300 million in Russian-domiciled investments.

Nor has DeSantis responded to Crist’s previous taunt, to light up the Sunshine Skyway or some other edifice in Ukraine’s colors of blue and yellow, as many governments are doing to show solidarity with Ukraine.

“Our nation has put partisanship aside to condemn Vladimir Putin, embrace the Ukrainian people, and ensure Russia pays a steep price for its aggression. But Gov. DeSantis has failed,” Crist said. “He’s failed to stand with the Ukrainian people. He’s failed to get tough on Putin.

“Instead of standing with our Ukrainian brothers and sisters, he has cracked jokes about Russia and our allies. Instead of divesting Florida from Russian investments, he says he’s going to keep our taxpayer dollars in Russian hands. Instead of calling out this attack on democracy, he’s giving Putin a pass. It’s unacceptable and unpatriotic,” Crist said.