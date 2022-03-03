Gov. DeSantis announces Casey DeSantis is now ‘cancer-free’

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered great news about First Lady Casey DeSantis Thursday, saying Mrs. DeSantis is now “cancer-free.”

The diagnosis of breast cancer was announced last fall, but after months of successful treatment, optimism rang in the Governor’s voice.

“Hi, this is Gov. Ron DeSantis. I have a positive update about my wife Casey DeSantis. After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free,” DeSantis said in a video announcement Thursday.

“All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you. It’s lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference. For all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now: You can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery.”

“There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words ‘cancer-free,'” added First Lady DeSantis. “To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong.”

Casey, 41, is an Emmy Award-winning TV host. The couple married in 2010 and have three children: Madison, Mason and Mamie.

The Governor has offered periodic updates on the First Lady’s cancer struggle in recent months, always extending hope that she would be “cancer-free” this year. And apparently, the First Family is confident she has beaten the disease.

Despite the efforts of the DeSantises to handle the bulk of treatment without publicity, critics wondered why the Governor was out of the public eye late last year on at least one day he was with his wife. He spoke of that incident earlier this year.

“A lot of these people, some in the media, but a lot of these politicians who you know are trying to get some traction, they said, ‘Oh, he’s out vacationing’ and all this stuff. It turns out we were down in Tampa doing this treatment and it’s not easy to go through for her and it’s certainly not fun to watch somebody have to go through that, to watch your spouse go through that,” DeSantis said.