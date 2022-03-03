March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa City Council will resume in-person meetings with the public on March 17
Tampa City Hall.

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 3, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Legislature passes memorial asking President to press for UN meeting on Cuba atrocities

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Nikki Fried to honor Ukraine with special building lights

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sixty Days for 3.3.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

tampa city hall
Currently, members of the public address council members from a separate floor in City Hall.

The Tampa City Council will again welcome the public in its City Hall chambers beginning with its March 17 meeting.

It will be the first time members of the public and members of the City Council are in the same room in City Hall since in-person meetings were suspended in 2020. The public return comes three days shy of the second anniversary of an executive order suspending in-person meetings.

That directive expired at the end of 2020 and in-person meetings were moved to the much larger Tampa Convention Center. In July, meetings were moved back to City Hall, but members of the public waited in a separate room and addressed council members remotely. But as COVID-19 mitigation efforts have been dropped, including the de-escalation of masking and social distancing suggestions, the City Council kept the distance.

Mayor Jane Castor’s chief of staff, John Bennett, updated council members on the status of COVID-19 in Tampa Thursday.

“We’ve been in a tremendous decline through the month of February on the positivity rate,” he said. “I looked at the CDC, the list of variant opportunities out there. I don’t see anything on that variant list that is clearly threatening us.”

The nearby Hillsborough County Commission, along with city councils in St. Petersburg and Clearwater, returned to pre-COVID protocols months ago. A measure to return Tampa to its pre-COVID measures passed unanimously.

“I think we’re fine to come back in chambers. While everybody has to take precautions on so many different levels, we’re reasonably fine,” Council Member Luis Viera said. “We have 70%, roughly, people in this area vaccinated and I think that it’s time for us to have the public back the way it used to be.”

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health, the vaccination rate in Hillsborough County is 69% and the new case positivity rate is 9.7%. Florida, as a whole, has had 5.8 million COVID-19 cases reported and almost 70,000 deaths from the virus. Tampa Bay has, however, reported significant declines in COVID-19 cases since numbers surged in January.

Some of the measures might be a little different, however. City Attorney Martin Shelby reminded council members that members of the public would sometimes line the walls of the chamber or sit on window sills. Council chair Orlando Gudes, said that won’t be happening again. Shelby said the city could use the second floor, where the public currently sits and watches meetings virtually, for overflow.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSixty Days for 3.3.22 — A prime-time look at the 2022 Legislative Session

nextNikki Fried to honor Ukraine with special building lights

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more