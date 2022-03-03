March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron DeSantis fundraises off his scolding of masked high schoolers
The Governor hopes donors like his tough talk toward high school students

A.G. GancarskiMarch 3, 20223min0

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Mobile billboard displays DeSantis masked student incident around Florida Capitol building

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Americans for Prosperity’s Starla Brown is Mississippi bound

BudgetHeadlines

Budget conference: Senate, House close on $750K for Florida Holocaust Museum

DeSantis at USF
'The leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a "bully."'

Gov. Ron DeSantis is yet again attemptin to parlay COVID-19 controversy into campaign cash.

The Governor’s re-election campaign sent an essay to donors on the topic of “speaking the truth” about so-called “COVID theater.”

The fundraising appeal doubled as both a defense of DeSantis’ decision to scold high school students who were wearing masks at a press conference of his Wednesday, and an opportunity to juxtapose that controversy with some “whataboutism” toward leading Democrats.

“While in Tampa, I told a group of students masks were ridiculous, and they didn’t have to wear them if they didn’t want to. Predictably, the leftist propagandists in our media had a meltdown and called me a “bully” for allowing children to breathe fresh air,” the Governor groused.

DeSantis juxtaposed the situation in Tampa with the mask-free scene at Tuesday’s State of the Union address, before issuing a callback to when a Georgia Democrat was photographed with students.

“Where was the media meltdown when failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams recently took a maskless photo in front of students who were forced to wear masks?”

The Governor’s messaging appeared in the wake of reports from WFLA and other sources that went viral in the hours after he attempted to get students to shed their masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

Asked about the mask back and forth, a spokesperson for the Governor didn’t back down.

“As the Governor said, ‘you can wear them if you want’ but there’s ‘no evidence’ masks make any difference,” said press secretary Christina Pushaw to WFLA. She also argued DeSantis wasn’t admonishing the kids, but rather, he “was admonishing those who promoted and coerced / forced masking as a way to end the pandemic. It’s theater.”

DeSantis’ campaign has already packaged the video.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPersonnel note: Americans for Prosperity's Starla Brown is Mississippi bound

nextMobile billboard displays DeSantis masked student incident around Florida Capitol building

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more