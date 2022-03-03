March 3, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Kristin Dozier enters Tallahassee mayoral race

Tristan WoodMarch 3, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Sour or sweet: House readies for vote on strawberry shortcake as state dessert

HeadlinesPanhandle

Building gas station where it could pollute this Florida spring would be fuel-ish

2022Headlines

House votes to move ahead with two-map congressional redistricting bill

Dozier
"I’m running for Mayor because we deserve a transparent, responsive local government that works for everyone."

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier has entered the Tallahassee mayoral race. She had been floating the idea for running publicly for months.

Her decision to enter comes the week after she helped lead a failed effort to kill the $27 million Doak Campbell stadium Blueprint funding. Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey, who Dozier will be challenging in the race, was a staunch supporter of the funding.

Dozier told Florida Politics she is running because she believes Tallahassee deserves a “transparent, responsive local government that works for everyone.”

“I’m running for Mayor because Tallahassee deserves someone who will listen to all voices; someone who looks for solutions that benefit our whole community, not a privileged few, and someone who will keep our community moving forward,” Dozier said. “I’ve had the honor of serving on the County Commission. I want to continue that service and I see a need for change at City Hall.”

She announced she would not seek reelection for her County Commission District 5 seat in November, according to Tallahassee Reports. In December, Dozier told Florida Politics one of the reasons she was considering running was she thought Dailey has not repaired the public trust lost in the city’s government after the Scott Maddox corruption trial and has sowed greater division between members of the city and county commissions.

“It was a real opportunity to try to bring people together and rebuild that trust. I don’t think that has happened in the last three years. And in fact, I think it’s gotten worse,” Dozier said. “I think he has elevated the division that we have seen. And things in the city have really gotten incredibly contentious. That doesn’t help us move forward on any of the big issues we’re facing. I think it’s a distraction. And I think it’s holding us back.”

She mentioned a time during a Blueprint meeting in May where he said the choice about the stadium funding either meant you supported Florida State University or you didn’t.

“I think that’s not just simplistic, but it’s dismissive of a lot of really good and legitimate questions that should be asked,” Dozier said.

On Wednesday night, Dozier made a Facebook post saying last week’s Blueprint meeting “signified a pivotal moment for our community” and she would be making a big announcement Thursday night at 5 p.m. about “Tallahassee’s future direction.”

Dozier is beginning her campaign with a sizable fundraising gap between her and Dailey. His war chest exceeds $185,000 with only $20,000 spent.

The election for the seat will be during this year’s Aug. 23 primary.

Post Views: 0

Tristan Wood

Tristan Wood graduated from the University of Florida in 2021 with a degree in Journalism. A South Florida native, he has a passion for political and accountability reporting. He previously reported for Fresh Take Florida, a news service that covers the Florida Legislature and state political stories operating out of UF’s College of Journalism and Communications. You can reach Tristan at [email protected], or on Twitter @TristanDWood

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBroadcast news legend Ken Amaro launches Jacksonville City Council run

nextCharlie Crist continues taunting Ron DeSantis over Russia, Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories

Florida reacts to Joe Biden’s State of the Union address

This is default text for notification bar
Learn more