Tampa General listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022

Newsweek’s ranking lists have placed Tampa General Hospital as one of the top 100 hospitals in the United States. The latest World’s Best Hospitals 2022 report reveals TGH is only one of three hospitals in Florida to rank in the nation’s top 100 list.

“Our entire Tampa General team is focused on our vision to be the safest and most innovative academic health system in America,” said John Couris, president and CEO of TGH.

“It is because of the unwavering commitment of our team members and physicians to providing world-class, compassionate care that we are ranked as one of the top hospitals in Florida and top 100 in the nation by Newsweek,” Couris added. “I am deeply grateful on a daily basis to be working with such a dedicated and outstanding group of health care professionals.”

TGH was one of 414 hospitals that underwent a rigorous review in Newsweek’s ranking process that focuses on three main data sources: 1) survey findings based on the input of over 80,000 medical experts, 2) results from TGH patient experience surveys and 3) medical key performance indicators (KPIs).

Over 80,000 medical experts, including doctors, hospital managers and health care professionals in 27 countries, reviewed their own country’s hospitals as well as other countries.

The ranking takes into consideration the patient. Using publicly available data from existing patient surveys, Newsweek determines the hospital’s quality of patient experience. These surveys are often conducted by insurance companies after a patient’s hospitalization.

“The goal of this study is to provide the best data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance across countries,” said Nancy Cooper, Newsweek’s Global Editor in Chief. “We hope this will be useful not only to patients and families seeking the best care for themselves and loved ones but also to hospitals as they benchmark themselves against their peers during a period of unprecedented change.”

KPIs varied between each country but relied on a variety of public sources for data on specific medical treatments, hospital hygiene, patient safety and data on the patient-to-doctor and nurse ratios of a facility.

Hospitals from 27 countries appeared on the World’s Best Hospitals 2022 ranking list, including the United States, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Colombia.